15-year-old Lakshay Sharma reigns supreme at Hungarian Junior International Badminton tournament

Lakshay Sharma hogged the limelight as he emerged as champion at the 11th Multi Alarm Hungarian International Junior Badminton Championships at Pecs on Sunday.

The three-day Junior International Series was organized by Badminton Europe under the auspices of Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Fifteen-year-old Lakshay Sharma stunned third seed Yaro Van Delsen of Belgium 21-13, 18-21, 21-19 in an exciting Under-19 boys singles final which lasted for 40 minutes.

Unseeded Lakshay displayed nerves of steel in crunch situations to clinch the match.

Lakshay got off to a flying start and captured the first game quite convincingly at 21-13. The Punjab teenager was also in control of the situation in the second game, but a couple of errors helped his Belgian opponent restore parity.

The third and deciding game was a nail-biting affair with both the players fighting hard for each point. Lakshay raised his level of play towards the business end of the match to grab the decider 21-19.

It was Lakshay's maiden junior international title in his first ever Under-19 tournament.

Except for the final, Lakshay won all his matches in straight games. Showing a remarkable level of fitness and stamina, Lakshay played six matches in three days on way to becoming champion on debut.

In the semi-finals, Lakshay thumped Matěj Rzeplinski of the Czech Republic 21-13, 21-15 in a 38-minute encounter.

Ludhiana-based Lakshay shocked eighth seed Adam Konczol of Hungary 21-10, 21-13 in the third round which boosted his confidence.

In the other semi-final, Yaro Van Delsen upset second seed Kristof Toth of Hungary 21-16, 21-18 but could not get the better of an inspired Lakshay.

I am delighted to win my first international title on debut, says Lakshay

It was a hectic weekend for Lakshay as he played 13 games inside three days to finish on top. It has completely drained him out but after receiving the trophy he was all charged up.

Unseeded Lakshay Sharma with the Under-19 boys singles trophy

Players from different countries along with top ranked shuttlers took part in the event. Lakshay’s father and NIS qualified badminton coach Mangat Rai Sharma accompanied him during the tournament.

Lakshay stretched to his limits in the summit clash. He was glad he finished on the winning side.

“The final was very tough. I won all the previous five matches without losing a game but faced stiff resistance from the Belgium player in the final. I won the first game easily but he fought back well in the second. The score was almost equal till the final few points. I kept my focus and was able to win the match with the guidance of my father,” said Lakshay.

Lakshay won silver and a bronze medal in the Sub-Junior National Badminton Championship held at Bhubaneswar in Odisha in 2019.

Lakshay Sharma with his father and coach Mangat Rai Sharma

Lakshay Sharma’s road to triumph

First round: Lakshay bt Ou Yang Wang (Hungary) 21-18, 21-10 (29 minutes)

Second round: Lakshay bt Armin Sarosi (Austria) 21-10, 21-11 (33 minutes)

Third round: Lakshay bt 8-Adam Konczol (Hungary) 21-10, 21-13 (35 minutes)

Quarter-final: Lakshay bt Mathys Boudelier (France) 21-9, 21-11 (27 minutes)

Semi-final: Lakshay bt Matěj Rzeplinski (Czech Republic) 21-13, 21-15 (38 minutes)

Final: Lakshay bt 3-Yaro Van Delsen (Belgium) 21-13, 18-21, 21-19 (40 minutes).

Edited by S Chowdhury