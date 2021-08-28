80 players to compete in selection trials for Sudirman Cup, Thomas and Uber Cup from Saturday

Eighty players will compete in the selection trials for the Sudirman Cup as well as Thomas and Uber Cup in Hyderabad from August 28. The four-day trial, conducted by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), will get underway from Saturday.
The much-awaited trials will be held at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. The trials will be held on a league-cum-knock-out basis.
The BAI released a list of 105 players on Monday, which included 25 players for men’s singles and 18 players for the women’s singles.
However, according to the final list, only 80 players have sent their entries for the trials, while 25 players did not confirm their entries which closed on Friday evening. Twenty players in the men’s singles have been divided into eight groups. Only the group topper will enter the knock-out stage.
Fourteen players will be in the fray in the women’s singles for the trials. They are divided into four groups. The top two players from each group will enter the quarter-finals.
Thirty players in the men’s doubles and a maximum of 32 players have been called in for the women’s doubles trials.
However, several players opted out of the trials. There are currently 13 pairs in the men’s doubles and 10 pairs in the women’s doubles.
The ten women’s doubles have been divided into two groups of five teams each. The top three pairs from each group will enter the knock-outs.
Thirteen teams in the men’s doubles have been divided into four groups. The top two pairs from each group will enter the quarter-finals.
The prestigious Sudirman Cup Mixed Team Championship will be held from September 26 to October 3 in Vantaa, Finland. The Thomas and Uber Cup will be played from October 9 to 17 at Aarhus in Denmark a week after the Sudirman Cup,
Gayatri Gopichand’s inclusion in women's doubles raises eyebrows ahead of trials
Gayatri Gopichand’s name was in the women’s singles when the BAI released their list of players on Monday. The talented teenager Gayatri was among the 18 players listed in the women’s singles.
However, when the draw was released on Friday evening, Gayatri’s name was found in the women’s doubles with Treesa Jolly of Kerala. The Telangana teenager is in Group A along with four other duos.
A source, on the promise of anonymity, said:
“Gayatri has a remarkable record in the singles but she has no rankings and no past performance in the women’s doubles on the national or international circuit. When she was slated to compete in the women’s singles, how could her name suddenly appear in the women’s doubles."
"Only because she is the daughter of chief national coach Pullela Gopichand can she shift from singles to doubles at the last moment. BAI have clearly mentioned in the original list that only selected players will be eligible to play in their respective events. But this is clearly an exploitation of powers."
Eighteen-year-old Gayatri has been performing brilliantly in the Under-19 girls singles as well as women’s singles in the last 3-4 years.
Another source added:
“The BAI short-listed the players for the selection trials on the basis of their national and international rankings. There is no doubt that Gayatri is a proven performer in the singles but at the same time one must admit that she has no rankings or past performance in the doubles. She has never played in any tournament with Treesa Jolly."
"How can BAI allow the new pair to compete in the selection trials for such important upcoming tournaments? It is certainly unfair to other senior doubles players who have better rankings and good past records against their names."
LIST OF PLAYERS FOR SELECTION TRIALS
Men’s singles
Group A
Lakshya Sen (top seed)
Sai Charan Koya
Group B
C Rahul Yadav
Siddharth Pratap Singh
Varun Kapur
Group C
HS Prannoy (third seed)
Alap Mishra
Group D
Kartikey Gulshan Kumar
Kiran George
Sankar Muthusami S
Group E
Ansal Yadav
Mithun Manjunath
Priyanshu Rajawat
Group F
Subhankar Dey (fourth seed)
Chirag Sen
Group G
Ajay Jayaram
Siddharth Thakur
Aryaman Tandon
Group H
Sameer Verma (second seed)
Satish Kumar
Women’s singles
Group A
Aakarshi Kashyap
Aditi Bhatt
Riya Mukharjee
Group B
Malvika Bansod
Ashmita Chaliha
Kanika Kanwal
Group C
Ira Sharma
Mugdha Agrey
Shruti Mundada
Unnati Bisht
Group D
Vaidehi Choudhary
Purva Barve
Samiya Imad Farooqui
Tasnim Mir
Men’s doubles
Group A
Summeth Reddy-Manu Attri
Vighnesh Devlekar-Deep Rambhiya
Arun George-Sanyam Shukla
Group B
Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnu Vardhan Goud
Ishaan Bhatnagar-Pratheek Sai
Vasantha Kumar HR-Ashith Surya
Group C
Dhruv Kapila-MR Arjun
M Khwairakpam-D Konthoujam
Anjan Buragohain-Ranjan Buragohain
Group D
Edwin Joy-Sankarprasad Udaykumar
Yash Raikwar-Iman Sonowal
Utkarsh Arora-Saurabh Sharma
Navaneeth Bokka-Sri Krishna Sai Kumar Podile
Women’s doubles
Group A
Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy
Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela
Tanisha Crasto-Rutuparna Panda
Kavya Gandhi-Khushi Gupta
V Harika-Akshaya Warang
Group B
K Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam
Sahithi Bandi-Shruti Mishra
Pooja Dandu-Kuhoo Garg
K Maneesha-Sanjana Santosh
Ramya Tulasi BV-Shivani Santosh Singh.