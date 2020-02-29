2020 India open: Centre asks BAI for health updates of Chinese badminton players

Chen Yufei is one of may Chinese stars wo was expected to come for the torunament

What’s the story?

The Indian government has sent a question sheet to the Badminton Association of India (BAI), requesting an update on the relative level of wellness and illness of the Chinese shuttlers who are going to take part next month in the India Open in New Delhi.

In case you did not know

The India Open is to be played form 24-29 march in Delhi’s Indira Gandhi international stadium. The Chinese delegation that comprises of more than 60 members is going to feature some star badminton players like World No. 1 Chen Yufei, World No. 8 He Bingjiao and former All England champion, Shi Yu Qi.

Heart of the matter

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday requested the BAI to submit health details of the Chinese shuttlers, in the wake of the Coronavirus epidemic. Based on the report, the Chinese delegation would be allowed arrival into the country to take part in the Super 500 tournament, which is a decisive event for qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The BAI has now forwarded the questions to their Chinese counterparts and is waiting their response. BAI secretary Ajay Singhania said,

"We have sent the questions received from the external affairs ministry to the Chinese Badminton Association. We are waiting for a response. Once they revert, we will send them to the Ministry to start the visa process."

What’s next?

BAI is positive about the Indian government granting visas to the Chinese squad despite the Coronavirus scare, as the Chinese shuttlers, were under quarantine for nearly two weeks while training in Europe.