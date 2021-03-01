Swiss Open 2021: All you need to know about the Tokyo Olympic qualifying event

The 2021 Swiss Open, the first event of the 2021 BWF World Tour, starts on March 2.

The BWF World Tour is divided into five levels – World Tour Finals, Super 1000, Super 750, Super 500, and Super 300. The BWF Tour Super 100 level also offers ranking points, but it isn't a part of the HSBC BWF World Tour.

The 2021 Swiss Open will serve as one of the many qualifying events for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

There will be plenty of interest for Indian badminton fans as well. PV Sindhu, seeded No.2, and Saina Nehwal are competing in the women's singles and could face off in the semi-finals.

There are also several Indians in the men's singles, led by former Swiss Open champion Kidambi Srikanth (No. 4 seed) and Sai Praneeth B (No. 5 seed).

In the men's doubles draw, the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty are seeded No. 2. India also has representation in the women's doubles and mixed doubles events.

This is the 30th anniversary event of the Swiss Open, after the same was called off last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Which events will the 2021 Swiss Open include?

The 2021 Swiss Open will have five events as mentioned below. More than 450 players have entered different events at the tournament.

Men's singles

Women's singles

Men's doubles

Women's doubles

Mixed doubles

When does the 2021 Swiss Open kick off?

The tournament starts on March 2 and will run until 7th of the month.

The proposed schedule as per the tournament website* is given below -

2nd March - Qualification & Mixed Doubles 1st Round

3rd March - Round of 32

4th March - Round of 16

5th March - Quarter-Finals

6th March - Semi Finals

7th March - Finals

* subject to last minute change

Where will the 2021 Swiss Open be held?

Kidambi Srikanth

The tournament will be held at St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.

The venue also hosts the ATP Swiss Indoors event every year, a tournament that Roger Federer has dominated in recent years. It has also hosted several international volleyball, handball, and curling events over the years.

How to find the complete draws for the 2021 Swiss Open?

The draws for the tournament can be found here.

How much prize money does the 2021 Swiss Open offer?

Kashyap Parupalli

The 2021 Swiss Open has a total prize money pool of $140,000.

The singles winner will receive a prize money cheque of $10,500 while the doubles champions will receive a cheque of $11,060.

For a more detailed breakdown of the prize money distribution, you can refer to this link.

How many ranking points does the 2021 Swiss Open offer?

The 2021 Swiss Open offers 7,000 ranking points to the winners and 5,950 ranking points to the runner-up.

For a more detailed breakdown of the ranking system, you can refer to this link.

How to watch the 2021 Swiss Open?

Fans can watch the live stream of the 2021 Swiss Open on the official BWF YouTube channel.

How to view the daily schedule of play for the 2021 Swiss Open?

The daily schedule of matches can be found here.