3 obstacles in PV Sindhu's path to potential Olympic Gold Medal at Tokyo 2020

Glen Winston FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 67 // 25 Sep 2019, 21:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Sindhu turn Silver to Gold?

Over the past month, badminton fans in India have experienced the highest highs and lowest lows, as PV Sindhu's mixed fortunes have led them on a proverbial roller coaster. From winning her first ever World Championship Gold medal, to losing in the second round of the China Open and the first round of the Korea Open in consecutive weeks, Sindhu's form has been nothing short of erratic.

However, it takes only 2 weeks of consistent badminton to win an Olympic Gold Medal. Or does it? There are hundreds, if not thousands, of intricacies that can play a part in realizing the dreams of millions or shattering them on the grandest stage of sport - The Olympics!

Here are 3 of the most prominent hurdles that can stop Sindhu in her quest for the elusive Olympic Gold Medal:

#3 The Exit of Coach Kim Ji Hyun

Coach Kim Ji Hyun and PV Sindhu

One of the primary reasons for P V Sindhu's sudden dip in form is the departure of her talismanic coach from South Korea, Kim Ji Hyun. Her influence on Sindhu's game was more than evident at the World Championships. Not only did she encourage the Indian to unleash her attacking game, but not once did she doubt Sindhu's ability to be the best in the world.

It was unfortunate for coach Kim Ji Hyun to learn that her husband, Ritchie Marr, had suffered a neuro stroke. On receiving the news, she flew to New Zealand where her husband resides to nurse him back to health. While we wish her husband a quick recovery, coach Kim Ji Hyun will be desperately missed by India's most promising hope for a gold medal at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Often times, in individual sports, it isn't the tactical acumen of a coach that makes a big difference. Belief, confidence and heart play a vital role in distinguishing the best from the very best!

Haven't we seen that and much more in Carolina Marin?

1 / 2 NEXT