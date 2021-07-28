3 takeaways from PV Sindhu’s win against Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong at Tokyo Olympics

PV Sindhu hit Cheung Ngan Yi for a six with her sixth successive victory to storm into the pre-quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics.

One of the title favorites, PV Sindhu, required just 36 minutes to record a clinical 21-9, 21-16 victory over her Hong Kong opponent.

In the second and final league outing in Group J, reigning world champion Sindhu demolished Cheung in style to top the group.

Rio Olympic silver medalist Sindhu trounced Israel’s World No. 58 Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10 in the opening outing on Saturday to launch her campaign on a rousing note.

In Round 16, the sixth-seeded Sindhu will meet Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt for a spot in the women’s singles quarters.

1. Sindhu warmed up for the bigger battles ahead with another straight-game win

It was important for Sindhu to win big against Cheung and she did exactly that. By registering a fluent victory, the 26-year-old Sindhu warmed up for the bigger and tougher battles ahead in an ideal way.

Although she would have liked to concede fewer points in the second game after wrapping up the first game in single-digit numbers, it was a good victory for the Indian. World No. 7. Sindhu would have to maintain this momentum as she enters the tough phase of knock-out format.

2. Sindhu looked in command throughout the match against Cheung

Sindhu’s perfect head-to-head record against World No. 34 Ngan Yi Cheung gave her confidence that she would roll over once again. In the Olympics, it is altogether a different ball game and we have seen players like B Sai Praneeth succumb under pressure but Sindhu was not ready to let go of the advantage.

She was always in control of the proceedings of the match and did not give any chance to her Hong Kong opponent. Moving well on the court, Sindhu produced an all-round game to stop Cheung in her stride. Sindhu’s pace, deception and massive reach proved too hot to handle for the diminutive 28-year-old Cheung.

3. Sindhu’s back-to-back easy wins will serve as a confidence booster

Two straight-game victories in a span of four days will be like a perfect tonic for Sindhu’s confidence. Although both her opponents were lowly-ranked and Sindhu was expected to run over them quite easily, it will certainly fire her for her outing.

Sindhu’s coach Park Tae-Sang of Korea has been working on the Indian’s defense as well as attack for the last several months. The experienced coach has struck a fine bond with Sindhu and is working quite hard for constant improvements in her game. There are a few areas like unforced errors and not closing the match quickly in which Sindhu has to work upon while facing the stronger opponents.

