Most successful singles players at the All England Open

The prestigious All England Open Badminton Championships tournament is around the corner and top shuttlers from around the world are all gearing up for the grand occasion.

Not only is it going to be a much-awaited one, but one to look forward to from the players' perspective, with the tourney acting as preparation ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The previous edition concluded just a few weeks before international travel bans were imposed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Denmark’s Victor Axelsen and Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-Ying bagged top honors in the men’s and women’s singles event respectively.

Now, let us take a look at the players that owned the tournament in the past:

All-time most titles at the All England Open (1980-2020)

Men's Singles - Lin Dan (6 titles)

A man who needs no introduction, Lin Dan has literally owned the All England Open Badminton Championships in the modern era, having won six titles during his heyday. It was back in 2004, at the tender age of 21 that the Chinese claimed the first silverware in Birmingham and it was all he needed to boost his professional career. Since then, there has been no looking back for the shuttler.

Apart from conquering various other tournaments, he went on to script a top-podium finish at the All England in 2006, 2007 and also in 2009, a year after winning a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. ‘Super Dan’ propelled his record to an insurmountable level by adding more titles in 2012 and 2016.

Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei and Denmark’s Morten Frost are second on this particular list, having won four titles each in the modern era. While Frost ruled the circuit in the 1980s, Chong Wei was Lin Dan’s contemporary and enjoyed a fierce rivalry with the Chinese player throughout his career.

Women's Singles - Susi Susanti (4 titles)

Susi Susanti won her first All England title in 1990 (Image: BWF)

The Indonesian enjoyed a similar status to Lin Dan when it comes to women’s events, with Susi Susanti being regarded as one of the greatest players to have ever graced the game.

When the shuttler featured in the 1990 All England Open Badminton Championships, she was already a star, having claimed the World Cup in Guangzhou a year earlier.

Having won the prestigious All England title for the first time in 1990, Susanti followed it up with another one a year later. After a one-year gap, Susanti again claimed back-to-back All England titles in 1993 and 1994 to engrave her name in the history books forever.

It was a one-woman show during the early 1990s with Susanti grabbing a top podium finish at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, thus becoming the first woman from the country to achieve the rare feat.

The 1997 Badminton World Cup triumph was the last major title Susanti laid her hands on, before age got the better of her.

