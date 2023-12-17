"Always have faith in yourself" - Saina Nehwal's advice to youngsters

Saina Nehwal is one of the best shuttlers the country has produced over the years. Playing in an era when her sport was not that popular, she put badminton on the map, breathing new life into the hopes and dreams of aspiring players.

Now, as a 33-year old, Nehwal boasts of having achieved many firsts for badminton in the country, including an Olympic medal. In her journey, the former World No.1 has picked up some crucial lessons, and she recently shared some of them.

Speaking in Kota at a prize distribution ceremony and success-power session of Tallentex, a programme organized by the Allen Career Institute, Saina Nehwal encouraged the students to believe that anything was possible as long as you have faith in yourself. She said:

“I am a player and players struggle all the time whether they win or lose. Be it sports or studies, I have always tried to give my 100 percent. I try to enjoy every moment. If we work hard with a happy heart, we will be able to get very close to success. Always have faith in yourself. We can do anything, everything is possible."

Nehwal added that while failures were inevitable, one should keep trying despite the setbacks.

"We should not get discouraged by small failures; we must keep trying. I also faced a lot of failures in the beginning. I lost many times, but I worked hard," she said.

Nehwal said parents and coaches play an important role in a student's life, and following their advice is important to succeed.

“The support of parents and teachers or coaches is very important. My parents inspired me to play badminton. I spent a lot of time in stadiums and enjoyed sports as a child. You also have good coaches who teach you, so follow them and keep moving forward," she said.

Saina Nehwal's career

Saina Nehwal has had an exemplary career, full of accolades both on and off the court. As a youngster, Nehwal became the first Indian to win the World Junior Championships in 2008.

She later followed this up by becoming the first Indian badminton player to win a medal at the Olympics, finishing with a bronze in London 2012.

In 2015, Saina Nehwal achieved another first for Indian badminton when she reached the finals of the BWF World Championships, where she lost to Carolina Marin.

Off the court, Nehwal has been awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, the Arjuna Award and the Padma Bhushan.