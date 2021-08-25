Aman Farogh Sanjay aims to carry on momentum at Latvia International badminton tournament

All eyes will be on Aman Farogh Sanjay when the Indian youngster competes at the Yonex Latvia International Future Series Badminton tournament. The event will begin in Jelgava on Thursday. The four-day tourney will be organized by the Latvian Badminton Federation under the auspices of the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Unseeded Aman Farogh Sanjay bagged his maiden international title last week when the 21-year-old southpaw triumphed at the Benin Future Series. The unseeded Thane shuttler caused several upsets on the way to the emerging championship last Saturday.

Despite winning the crown in Benin, Aman Farogh Sanjay will have to go through the qualifications to make the cut for the main draw at the Latvia tournament. He has a bye in the first round of qualifying on Thursday but will have to win at least a couple of rounds to seal a berth in the 32-player main draw.

Aman Farogh Sanjay is confident after winning Benin title last week

Aman Farogh Sanjay, a member of the Thane Badminton Academy, will want to keep his momentum going in Latvia. After an outstanding performance last week, Aman Farogh Sanjay will look to make his form count by excelling in the Latvia tournament as well.

“I arrived in Latvia yesterday and had a practice session at the tournament hall today. Obviously my confidence is high after grabbing my first ever international title on Saturday. My effort will be to play well here and show some consistency in my performance,” said Aman Farogh Sanjay.

Unlike the Benin tournament where Aman was the lone Indian in the fray, there are few others from India who will aim to make their mark in Latvia. Kiran Kumar Mekala and Kevin Arokia Walter are in the main draw of the men’s singles and will be in action on Friday.

Maharashtra youngster Abhishek Kulkarni will also face Norway’s Ludvig Smith-Meyer in the first round on Thursday. Meanwhile, sixteenth-seed Astitva Kale and R Vikash Prabhu have a bye in the first round of qualification.

In the women’s singles event, teenager Trisha Hegde will take on Estonia’s Marta Emili Teller on Thursday. The talented Karnataka girl will be eyeing a spot in the main draw and make inroads as the tournament progresses.

