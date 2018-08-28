Asian Games 2018: India Schedule Today, Match List for August 28

Virendra Karunakar FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview 7.22K // 28 Aug 2018, 01:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

PV Sindhu

An excellent beginning to week two of the 2018 Asian Games for Team India on Monday with track and field providing some fantastic results and the boxers doing well. PV Sindhu made history, becoming the first Indian to make the singles final in badminton in Asian Games history.

Tuesday is a big day with a couple of big gold medal matches in store for India.

First up, at the archery range, it's India versus Korea in both the men's and women's team finals of the Compound event. The Indian men are the defending champions after that amazing win four years ago against the mighty Koreans. It's a rematch in 2018.

The women's team has gone one better this time after a bronze medal at the last edition. They have a daunting task ahead of them in the face of the Korean women.

Sindhu beat Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the semifinals on Monday and on Tuesday it is the big final as she faces off against Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei for the gold medal. Tai enjoys a 9-3 head-to-head record against the Indian. Sindhu has, in fact, lost her last five meetings against Tai, her last win coming in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Can she get over her final hoodoo? Can she get the better of someone who's had her number on so many occasions?

In athletics, Hima Das and Dutee Chand, who've both already picked up individual silvers in the women's 400m and 100m respectively, go again in the Heats of the 200m as they look to qualify for the semis.

There is also the 800m final where Jinson Johnson and Manjit Singh are involved as well as the Mixed Team 4x400m relay final.

Another India-Korea clash in the semifinals of the men's team event.

Indian interest continues in boxing, squash as well as sailing.

Here is the complete schedule for Tuesday:

ARCHERY

(11:15 am) Compound Women's Team, Gold Medal match - India vs Korea

(12:05 pm) Compound Men's Team, Gold Medal match - India vs Korea

ATHLETICS

(7:30 am onwards) Women's Heptathlon - Swapna Barman, Purnima Hembram

(8:15 am) Women's 200m, Heats - Hima Das, Dutee Chand [Semis @ 5:20 pm]

(5:55 pm) Women's Javelin Throw, Final - Annu Rani

(6:10 pm) Men's 800m, Final - Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh

(6:20 pm) Women's 5000m, Final - Suriya Loganathan, Sanjivani Jadhav

(7:15 pm) Mixed 4x400m Relay, Final

BADMINTON

(11:40 am) Women's Singles, Gold Medal match - PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying (TPE)

BOXING

(1:00 pm) Women's Feather (57kg), Quarterfinals - Sonia Lather vs Son Hwa Jo (PRK)

(1:45 pm) Women's Light (60kg), Quarterfinals - Pavitra vs Huswatun Hasanah (INA)

BRIDGE

(8:00 am) Mixed Pair, Qualification Round 1 - Arunkumar Sinha/Rita Choksi, Bachiraju Satyanarayana/Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal/Himani Khandelwal

(8:30 am & 1:00 pm) Men's Pair, Qualification Rounds 1 & 2 - Pranab Bardhan/Shibnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta/Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee/Debabrata Majumder

(8:30 am & 1:00 pm) Women's Pair, Qualification Rounds 1 & 2 - Aparna Sain/Feroza Chothia, Hema Deora/Marianne Karmakar, Vasanti Shah/Bharati Dey

CYCLING

(7:30 am & 2:30 pm) Women's Keirin, Rounds 1 & 2 - Deborah, Sonali Chanu

(7:48 am) Women's Team Pursuit, Round 1

DIVING

(6:45 pm) Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard, Final - Ramananda Sharma/Siddharth Pardeshi

EQUESTRIAN

(6:30 am & 12:30 pm)

Jumping Individual, Qualifier 1 & 2 - Kaevaan Setalvad, Chetan Reddy, Zahan Setalvad

Jumping Team, Qualifier & Final

HOCKEY

(2:30 pm) Men's Pool A - India vs Sri Lanka

KURASH

(12:30 pm onwards) Men's 66 kg, Round of 32 - Jatin vs Hee Jun Choi (KOR), Jacky Gahlot vs Batsuuri Adiya (MGL)

(1:10 pm) Men's +90 kg, Round of 32 - Aswin Chandran vs Dayanch Taganov (TKM)

(1:35 pm onwards) Women's 52 kg, Round of 32 - Malaprabha Jadhav vs Helen Dawa (PHI)

SAILING

(10:30 am) Men 49er, Races 9, 10 & 11 - Varun Thakkar/Ganapathy Chengappa (currently 3rd)

(10:35 am)

Women 49er FX, Race 9, 10 & 11 - Varsha Gautham/Sweta Shervegar (currently 2nd)

Laser Radial, Race 8 & 9 - Nethra Kumanan (currently 5th)

(10:40 am) Open Laser 4.7, Race 8 & 9 - Govind Bairagi (currently 3rd), Harshita Tomar (currently 7th)

SEPAK TAKRAW

(12:30 pm) Women's Quadrant, Preliminary Group B - India vs Japan

SOFT TENNIS

(7:30 am onwards)

Men's Singles, Group D - Jitender Mehlda

Group E - Jay Meena

Women's Singles, Group B - Abhilasha Mehra,

Group H - Namita Seth

[Quarterfinals @ 2 pm]

SQUASH

(8:30 am) Women's Team, Pool B - India vs Thailand, vs Indonesia 5 pm

(2:30 pm) Men's Team, Pool B - India vs Qatar

TABLE TENNIS

(11:00 am) Men's Team, Semifinals - India vs Korea

VOLLEYBALL

(11:00 am) Men's Quarterfinal for 7-12 - India vs Pakistan

(All times in Indian Standard Time)