Asian Games 2018: men's team finals
Today, the last matches in the badminton team event at the Asian Games 2018 were played. Which country won the finals for the men's teams?
Matches (China vs Indonesia)
(1) MS: Shi Yuqi vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting with a score of 14-21, 23-21, 21-20 (retired). Ginting gave up due to an injury. It is quite sad that he had to retire on a match point, knowing that if he won the rally, it would be equal (so they both had a good chance to win the match). However, it brings China to a headstart of 1-0.
(2) MD: Li Junhui & Liu Yuchen vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon & Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo with a score of 17-21, 18-21. An "easy" win in only 32 minutes for the Indonesian team. They make the score equal: 1-1.
(3) MS: Chen Long vs Jonatan Christie with a score of 19-21, 21-16, 21-18. A very exciting match, lasting 1 hour and 34 minutes, makes the score 2-1 for China. Only one more win is enough for China to claim the gold medal in the men's team event at the Asian Games 2018.
(4) MD: Liu Cheng & Zhang Nan vs Fajar Alfian & Muhammad Rian Ardianto with a score of 21-18, 17-21, 21-18. Another exciting match, in which China claims its third point. That way, China assures itself of the victory with a score of 3-1.
(5) The last men's singles match (Lin Dan vs Ihsan Maulana Mustofa) has not been played, because the winner was already decided.
China wins the meeting with a score of 3-1.
Winners of the honorary medals
BRONZE: The bronze medals were won by Chinese Taipei and Japan. Chinese Taipei (see here) had lost against China with 3-0. Japan couldn't win against Indonesia (see here).
SILVER: The second place and silver medal was given to Indonesia, that lost against China in the finals with a score of 3-1.
GOLD: The winner of the men's team event is China, winning the finals with 3-1.