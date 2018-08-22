Asian Games 2018: men's team finals

Asian Games - Day 1

Today, the last matches in the badminton team event at the Asian Games 2018 were played. Which country won the finals for the men's teams?

Matches (China vs Indonesia)

(1) MS: Shi Yuqi vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting with a score of 14-21, 23-21, 21-20 (retired). Ginting gave up due to an injury. It is quite sad that he had to retire on a match point, knowing that if he won the rally, it would be equal (so they both had a good chance to win the match). However, it brings China to a headstart of 1-0.

(2) MD: Li Junhui & Liu Yuchen vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon & Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo with a score of 17-21, 18-21. An "easy" win in only 32 minutes for the Indonesian team. They make the score equal: 1-1.

(3) MS: Chen Long vs Jonatan Christie with a score of 19-21, 21-16, 21-18. A very exciting match, lasting 1 hour and 34 minutes, makes the score 2-1 for China. Only one more win is enough for China to claim the gold medal in the men's team event at the Asian Games 2018.

(4) MD: Liu Cheng & Zhang Nan vs Fajar Alfian & Muhammad Rian Ardianto with a score of 21-18, 17-21, 21-18. Another exciting match, in which China claims its third point. That way, China assures itself of the victory with a score of 3-1.

(5) The last men's singles match (Lin Dan vs Ihsan Maulana Mustofa) has not been played, because the winner was already decided.

China wins the meeting with a score of 3-1.

Winners of the honorary medals

BRONZE: The bronze medals were won by Chinese Taipei and Japan. Chinese Taipei (see here) had lost against China with 3-0. Japan couldn't win against Indonesia (see here).

SILVER: The second place and silver medal was given to Indonesia, that lost against China in the finals with a score of 3-1.

GOLD: The winner of the men's team event is China, winning the finals with 3-1.