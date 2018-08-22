Asian Games 2018: women's team finals!

ShuttleMan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 2.29K // 22 Aug 2018, 14:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Today, Wednesday 22 August, the finals of the badminton team event at the Asian Games 2018 were played. Who crowned himself as the winner?

Matches of the finals

(1) WS: Akane Yamaguchi vs Chen Yufei with a score of 15-21, 12-21. Kind of surprisingly, since earlier meetings mostly lead to a victory for Yamaguchi, but she didn't play very well in this whole event up to now. She has not won any match yet. This victory for China makes the score to 0-1.

(2) WD: Yuki Fukushima & Sayaka Hirota vs Chen Qingchen & Jia Yifan with a score of 21-12, 21-17. Not a very interesting match with the expected result. The score is equal now: 1-1.

(3) WS: Nozomi Okuhara vs He Bingjiao with a score of 21-16, 19-21, 21-15. This was a very exciting match, lasting not less than 1 hour and 18 minutes. But the victory of this match was for Japan, so the score is now 2-1. Japan only needs one more victory to claim the gold medal.

(4) WD: Misaki Matsutomo & Ayaka Takahashi vs Huang Dongping & Zheng Yu with a score of 21-16, 21-11. In a quite short match (43 minutes), Japan brings the score to 3-1 to assure itself of the first place.

(5) The last women's singles match (Aya Ohori vs Gao Fangjie) has not been played, because Japan already claimed the gold medal.

Winners of the honorary metal

BRONZE: The bronze medals are for Thailand and Indonesia. Thailand lost against China in the semi-finals (see here) with a score of 3-0. Indonesia couldn't win from Japan (see here) with a score of 3-1. Both of them are out in semi-finals, so they must be satisfied with only the 3/4-place, or a bronze medal.

SILVER: The silver medal goes to China. China lost in the finals against Japan with a score of 3-1.

GOLD: The gold medal goes to Japan. It won from China in the finals with 3-1.

Asian Games - Day 1