Tai Tzu-Ying - All you need to know about PV Sindhu's Olympics 2021 semifinal opponent

Shuttler PV Sindhu continued her impressive run at Olympics 2021 as she defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in straight games to storm into the semifinals of the women's singles tournament. Sindhu faced a tough challenge before registering a 21-13 22-20 win in 56 minutes.

She will take on Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying in the semi-final match scheduled for July 31.

Here is all you need to know about Tai Tzu-Ying

What is Tai Tzu-Ying's world ranking?

Tai Tzu-Ying is the current World No.1 in women's singles. She first achieved the numero uno ranking in December 2016 and holds the record for most weeks ranked at the top in BWF history.

What is Tai Tzu-Ying's head-to-head record against PV Sindhu?

Tai Tzu-Ying and PV Sindhu have played each other 18 times. The Chinese Taipei shuttler has won 13 of them while Sindhu has come out on top just five times.

Their previous match was in January this year. In round one of the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2020, Tai Tzu-Ying defeated Sindhu 19-21 21-12 21-17. She is on a three-match winning streak against Sindhu.

What is Tai Tzu-Ying's record at the Olympics?

Tai Tzu-Ying reached the round of 16 at London 2012 before losing to China's Li Xueri. At Rio 2016, she tasted defeat at the hands of PV Sindhu, again in the round of 16.

What are Tai Tzu-Ying's other famous wins?

Tai Tzu-Ying won bronze at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon. At 2018 Jakarta, she improved it to gold. The shuttler has also clinched two gold and one bronze from the Asian Championships, besides winning the All England Open in 2018 and 2020. She also has a Super Series Finals win to her name.

When is PV Sindhu's match against Tai Tzu-Ying?

The semi-final clash between PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu-ying is scheduled for July 31. According to the Olympics' official website, the women's singles semifinal matches are scheduled to begin at 6.00 PM Japan Time or 2.30 PM IST. However, since Sindhu's match is the second semifinal, it will begin only after the conclusion of the first semifinal between Chen Yufei and He Bingjiao.

Also read: 10 reasons why India can surpass Rio tally at Tokyo Olympics

Edited by SANJAY K K