Badminton legends, including Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei, to face off in Mumbai on November 4th

India will be among three countries hosting the event.

Lee Chong Wei will be among the players visiting India in November

What's the story?

Badminton in India has been making all the right noises and the proof certainly lies in the pudding here as it has been confirmed that four legends of the game will be making an appearance in the financial capital of the country, Mumbai, on November 4th.

Superstars of the game, namely, Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei, Taufik Hidayat and Pete Gade will all be part of a historic event to be held in Mumbai later this year. The Legends' Vision World Tour Programme will witness the very best in the game coming together and gracing the stage in Mumbai for the very first time.

Together, the four of these players have all the major titles in the sport in the past couple of decades. Lee Chong Wei and Lin Dan are still active on the circuit, ranking second and seventh in the world rankings respectively.

In case you didn't know...

The Legends' Vision Programme concept was launched in 2015 by one of the world's largest equipment manufacturing company Yonex.

The company has already decided on hosting the event in three places across the world. India is one of two Asian countries hosting the special event with Europe providing the third market for the sport.

The heart of the matter

Sources have confirmed to Sportskeeda that the venue for the event has been finalized as the National Sports Club of India (NSCI). The event is a day-long affair and will witness several Bollywood superstars along with national sporting icons.

The NSCI has previously hosted several events such as the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and Premier Badminton League (PBL) and hence provides a reliable option to host this mega gathering.

The aim of the Legends' Vision Programme is to make the sport of badminton a worldwide phenomenon which is recognizable across the globe and garners respect and attention for what it has accomplished. The legends involved with the concept will be among those who will play exhibition matches to promote the sport and spread the joy of the game all over the world.

What's next?

The contingent will first travel to Japan in the month of September following which a trip to India has been scheduled on Nov 4. The final appearance has been scheduled in France where the tour is set to come to an end.

Author's take

Yonex has taken the effort to revolutionize the sport of badminton with concepts such as these and as the game continues to grow in India, people will take the game even more seriously now.

