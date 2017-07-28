Indian men’s singles shuttlers take the spotlight away from China

Indian men continue to reach new highs in 2017.

by Sudeshna Banerjee News 28 Jul 2017, 14:04 IST

It has been a stellar season for the men’s singles exponents of the country

Indian men’s singles shuttlers continue to steal the limelight in a year of unprecedented success. In a historic achievement, India now has seven players in the men’s singles category in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Rankings released on July 27.

That has enabled the country to overshadow established badminton powerhouses like China, Denmark, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia, who have ruled the sport for decades. While the giants China have six players inside the top 50, Denmark has one less. Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia all have four representatives each in that elite bracket.

Historic moment! India now has 7 players in Men's top 50 in the latest Badminton world rankings! Giants like China 6, Denmark 5, Taipei 4! pic.twitter.com/8awRS5uGV7 — Saumil Dave (@DSaumil13) July 28, 2017

Kashyap back in top 50, big jump for Prannoy

For India, the presence of seven players in the top 50 has been possible due to the return of the Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap. The 30-year-old, whose career has been blighted by injuries of late, gave a brilliant performance at last week’s US Open Grand Prix Gold.

Having upset the top seed and defending champion Lee Hyun II in the first round, he went on to reach the summit clash, losing to compatriot HS Prannoy in three gruelling games. It was Kashyap’s first final since winning the 2015 Syed Modi International in January 2015 and guaranteed a rise of 12 places to the 47th position.

He thus joined Srikanth Kidambi (8th), Ajay Jayaram (16th), HS Prannoy (17th), B Sai Praneeth (19th), Sameer Verma (28th) and Sourabh Verma (37th) as the seventh Indian player in that prized 1-50 rankings group.

HS Prannoy’s 17th ranking comes as a reward for his stupendous performance at the US Open last week which saw him climb six rungs to become the India No. 3.

Sameer Verma, who returned after an injury lay-off, also ascended four spots, courtesy of reaching the quarter-finals at the US Open.

It has been a stellar season for the men’s singles exponents of the country. With a never-before-seen consistency, they have emerged from the shadows of India’s two golden girls, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.

The Indian men have made their own mark and are now very much a force to reckon with, which is so refreshing to see. Srikanth Kidambi, Sameer Verma, Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy - all have clinched international titles and are the players to beat this season.

The credit definitely goes to the untiring efforts of the Badminton Association of India and the coach extraordinaire, Pullela Gopichand. With an unwavering focus on fitness and nutrition, the players can now last the distance which is evident from the three all-Indian men’s singles finals in 2017.

Last but not the least, bringing in the marquee Indonesian coach Mulyo Handoyo has proved to be a trump card. His vast experience and expertise have been instrumental in leading Indian badminton to new highs.

Also Read: 5 records broken by Indian shuttlers in 2017