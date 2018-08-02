Badminton World Championships 2018: 'Pullela Gopichand's tactical advice helped me overcome Ratchanok Intanon,' says Saina Nehwal

Soumo Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 506 // 02 Aug 2018, 18:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Saina Nehwal

Star badminton coach Pullela Gopichand played an instrumental part in helping Saina Nehwal overcome world no 4 Ratchanok Intanon in Round 3 of the Badminton World Championships at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre, in Nanjing, China, on Thursday.

Saina came into the match as the second favourite, as she was ranked 10th in the world. However, it took her just two games overcome Intanon's challenge, as she won the match with a 21-16, 21-19 scoreline.

"Good win..very good win! Of course, Ratchanok is known for her deceptive kind of game and I think in the second game 18-14 the game was kind of going the way I wanted," said Saina after the match.

However, things got a little too tight towards the end of the second game, as Intanon brought switched gears, giving it one final shot to survive in the match.

"I was retrieving quite a few difficult shots but suddenly I saw her play more fearlessly. I think she just felt that now that the game is going so I should give my best," said Saina. "Everywhere she was playing all those difficult shots that I have seen Ratchanok playing."

However, it was when Intanon drew level at 19-19, that Saina's coach Gopichand came in with a tactical strategy, that eventually helped the Indian shuttler see out the game and the match.

"I would say after 19-all, those two points I think Gopi Sir really played a big role there. With those two points, the strategy really mattered. The way he told me what to do and I just followed that. I would say the last two points were all about strategy," she said.

The Marin test up ahead

Saina, who has never won the World Championships, had her best showing in the tournament in 2015, when she made it to the final, only to be defeated by Spaniard Carolina Marin at the final hurdle.

Now, Saina faces the mercurial Marin in the quarterfinals, an opponent, who has often got the better of the 28-year-old.

"She is a very quick and an aggressive player, I am playing her after a long time (last played in Denmark Open). It will be a challenging match for me, not an easy one. She, including all the others, are champions and great players; I would like to give my best," signed off Saina.