Breaking point: Tanisha Crasto in search of new women’s doubles partner after Rutaparna Panda leaves her

Tanisha Crasto and Rutaparna Panda were one of India's most successful women’s doubles pairs last season.

In a short span of less than a year, Tanisha Crasto and Rutaparna established themselves as possibly the best women’s doubles pair in the country.

The young duo came into the limelight when they won the Indian team selection trial tournament for the Sudirman Cup, Thomas and Uber Cup. All the top women’s doubles pairs were invited to attend the trials at Hyderabad in August 2021, and Tanisha and Rutaparna won the women’s doubles competition.

Tanisha and Rutaparna have represented the country in the Sudirman Cup as well as the Uber Cup. The pair bagged a silver medal at the Infosys Foundation India International Challenge tournament in Bengaluru in October 2021. They also reached the quarter-finals of the 2021 Scottish Open.

After playing just six international tournaments together, 18-year-old Tanisha and Rutaparna reached a career-best world ranking of 169 in the women’s doubles.

However, just when it looked like the Tanisha-Rutaparna pairing would blossom into a world-class combination over the next few years, the duo split.

The 22-year-old Rutaparna has opted to play with her sister Swetaparna, who is six years younger. The Panda sisters originally hail from Odisha. Swetaparna used to play with Sri Sai Sravya Lakkamraju before deciding to team up with her elder sister.

Tanisha is now in search of a new women’s doubles partner.

“Rutaparna Panda left me. She opted to play with her sister. I am left with no partner who would have the rank to play in big tournaments,” said Tanisha while talking to Sportskeeda.

Although Tanisha doesn't have a partner to play in BWF tournaments, she hasn't stopped playing women’s doubles. According to sources, the think tank of Indian badminton is trying to find her a suitable partner.

I have not stopped playing women’s doubles: Tanisha Crasto

Teenage sensation Tanisha Crasto has made it clear that she has not stopped playing women’s doubles. As soon as she finds the right partner, she will be back on the international circuit.

“Rutaparna Panda left me but that doesn’t mean I have stopped playing the women’s doubles. I am just waiting for the right partner for me,” said Tanisha.

The Indian Open BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament in New Delhi was the last tournament in which Tanisha and Rutaparna played together.

In their last match, fourth seeds Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard of Thailand beat the Indian duo 21-19, 21-18 in 44 minutes at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

The Panda sisters participated in last week’s Polish Open and the (still-ongoing) Orleans Masters tournament in France. They lost in the first round at both meets.

At the Orleans Masters, Rutaparna and Swetaparnathe lost to the Stoeva sisters - Gabriela and Stefani - 13-21, 8-21 in the first round. The Bulgarian pair proved too strong for the Panda sisters.

In mixed doubles, Tanisha and Ishaan Bhatnagar are ranked 60 in the world. They are improving fast and it’s a matter of time before they break into the top 50.

