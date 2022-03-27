Anupama Upadhyaya, Kiran George triumph at Polish Open International Challenge badminton tournament

Anupama Upadhyaya and Kiran George emerged champions at the Polish Open International Challenge badminton tournament that concluded in Arłamow in Poland on Sunday. The four-day international challenge tournament was organised by the Polish Badminton Association under the auspices of the Badminton World Federation.

Upadhyaya rallied back splendidly to beat her compatriot Aditi Bhatt 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in a thrilling women's singles final. The fourth seed needed 56 minutes to get the better of her Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy training partner.

The World No. 75 did not have the best of starts, losing the opening game. However, the Haryana teenager bounced back brilliantly to claim the next two games to take the title. Aditi Bhatt, who is ranked 259 in the world, tried hard but could not stop her inspired opponent.

Second International Challenge title for Anupama Upadhyaya

Anupama Upadhyaya did no damage to her growing reputation as one of the fastest rising women's singles players in India. The 17-year-old won her maiden international challenge at the Infosys Foundation International Challenge tournament in 2021.

The promising teenager also reached the semi-finals at the Syed Modi India International Super 300 tournament in Lucknow a couple of months ago. She captured the Under-19 girls’ singles title at the Uganda Junior International tournament earlier this year.

Upadhyaya edged past Tasnim Mir 11-21, 21-14, 21-11 in the semi-finals in Arlamow on Saturday to set up a title clash against Aditi Bhatt. Mir. the junior world No. 1, got off to a flying start but failed to maintain her tempo as the match wore on.

The Gujarat teenager Mir had shocked sixth seed Mariya Mitsova of Bulgaria 21-9, 21-17 in the women's singles quarter-finals.

Fourth seed Anupama Upadhyaya beatd Aditi Bhatt 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in the women's singles final on Sunday. (Pic credit: PPBA)

Kiran George retains Polish Open title

Defending champion Kiran George successfully defended his men's singles title in style. The second seed, winner of the 2021 Polish Open, trounced Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei 21-15, 21-14 in 41 minutes. Kiran, the World No. 72, completely dominated his Chinese Taipei opponent to bag his second title of the season.

In January this year, he won the Odisha Open title, beating his compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat in the final. The 22-year-old George represented the Indian senior badminton team at the Asian Badminton Championships last month.

The Kerala youngster had to stretch fully to get the better of Danylo Bosniuk of Ukraine 19-21, 21-18, 22-20 in an exciting semi-final that lasted more than an hour on Saturday.

Both the women’s singles and men’s singles champions train at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru. Coach Sagar Chopda, who travelled with the PPBA players to Poland, was satisfied with the performances of Anupama Upadhyaya, Kiran George and Aditi Bhatt.

Indian Results (Finals)

Women’s singles

4-Anupama Upadhyaya bt Aditi Bhatt 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 (56 minutes)

Men’s singles

2-Kiran George bt Chia Hao Lee (Chinese Taipei) 21-15, 21-14 (41 minutes)

(Semi-finals)

Women’s singles

4-Anupama Upadhyaya bt Tasnim Mir 11-21, 21-14, 21-11 (49 minutes)

Aditi Bhatt bt Rachel Chan (Canada) 18-21, 21-8, 21-9 (47 minutes)

Men’s singles

2-Kiran George bt Danylo Bosniuk (Ukraine) 19-21, 21-18, 22-20 (62 minutes).

