BWF Denmark Open 2023: PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin head-to-head, prediction, live streaming details

In a clash of the titans, PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin are scheduled to face off at the semifinals of the 2023 Denmark Open.

The tournament in Odense has proven to be great for Sindhu so far, with the Indian slowly but surely making her way back to the top. She hasn't had it easy coming into the semis, but her dominant victory over Thailand's Supanida Katethong proves that she isn't in the same headspace that she was at the start of the year.

Meanwhile, Spaniard Carolina Marin took down seed four and former world number one Tai Tzu Ying in the quarterfinals. The match was a grueling ordeal, lasting 74 minutes before Marin sealed the deal 19-21, 21-15, 21-18.

BWF Denmark Open: PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin - Head-to-head and prediction

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin have a rivalry that dates all the way back to when they were juniors. However, Marin has dominated the duo's encounters on the senior circuit.

The head-to-head between them reads 10-5 in favor of the Olympic gold medalist. Marin has won all four of their last matches, with only one of them going to the decider. In fact, the last time Sindhu got the better of her Spanish nemesis was in 2018 at the Malaysia Open quarterfinals.

Going into their clash at the Denmark Open, statistics are in favor of Marin. The 30-year-old has had an assertive year, claiming silver at the World Championships and reaching multiple finals. However, Sindhu has been known to topple big names when least expected, so nobody can count her out just yet.

BWF Denmark Open: Where and when to watch

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin will square off this afternoon for a spot in the finals of the Denmark Open.

While the Denmark Open won't be televised in India, a live stream of all the semifinals will be available on the Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel, BWF TV. Fans intent on keeping track of the score can tune in to the Tournament Software.

This will be the fourth match on Court 1 of the Jyske Bank Arena, with the initial one beginning at 12:30 pm IST.

Match Details

Date - 21st October

Round - Semifinals

Time - 3:30 PM IST (estimated)

Venue - Jyske Bank Arena, Odense, Denmark