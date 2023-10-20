BWF Denmark Open 2023: PV Sindhu vs Supanida Katethong, head-to-head, prediction, live streaming details

In what promises to be an exciting match, India's PV Sindhu and Thailand's Supanida Katethong will face off against each other today at the Denmark Open for a spot in the semifinals.

PV Sindhu has had a rough year, dealing with multiple first round exits, but has shown significant improvement in her form over the last couple of tournaments.

In her round-of-16 match, she took down Indonesia's seventh seed, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, whom she had lost to earlier in the year. The win didn't come easy, but the three-game thriller saw Sindhu show signs of her old self, dictating the pace and capitalizing on her attack.

PV Sindhu also had a difficult opening round, where she battled Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour for three games before coming out victorious on the other side.

Meanwhile, Supanida Katethong has had it easy so far at the Denmark Open. She beat both Japan's Natsuki Nidara and India's Aakarshi Kashyap in straight sets in her primary rounds.

BWF Denmark Open: PV Sindhu vs. Supanida Katethong: head-to-head and prediction

So far, PV Sindhu and Supanida Katethong have locked horns five times on the international circuit, with Sindhu emerging victorious three times.

However, Supanida Katethong did win their last encounter. This match came at the 2023 India Open, where the Thai player beat Sindhu on home ground 21-14, 22-20 in 45 minutes.

The India Open took place at the beginning of the year, when PV Sindhu was dealing with notoriously bad form. Given the fact that she's picked up her pace these past couple of tournaments, Katethong will have her work out for her this time around.

Going into the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open, Sindhu will be desperately looking to make it to the top four of a major tournament for the first time this year. Meanwhile, Katethong is also coming into this match on the back of a couple of first round exits and will be hoping to turn her luck around.

While statistics seem to favor neither player ahead of the Denmark Open quarterfinals, fans are guaranteed an entertaining match if both of them manage to bring their A-game.

BWF Denmark Open: when and where to watch

Sindhu and Katethong are slated to battle each other on the 20th of October at the Denmark Open quarterfinals.

While there is no televised stream of the tournament available, fans can watch the match live on JioCinema app and Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel, BWF TV. The live score for the match will be available on the tournament software.

PV Sindhu's match is the third match lined up on court 1, which will start approximately after 5 pm IST, with the first match starting at 3:30 pm IST.

Match Details

Date - 20th October

Round - Quarterfinals

Time - 5:30 PM IST (estimated)

Venue - Jyske Bank Arena, Odense, Denmark