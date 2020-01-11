BWF Malaysia Masters 2020: Tai Tzu Ying enters final, Marin loses agaisnt Yufei

The BWF Malaysia Masters 2020 is currently taking place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Super 500 tournament started on January 7th and will run till January 12th.

Former World No.1 and tournament top seed, Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan continued her dominance against the top ten players in world rankings as she defeated World No.7 He Bing Jiao of China 21-17,21-12 in just thirty-four minutes, to enter the finals of Malaysia masters 2020. This is the second time in last three years that she has made it to the finals of this tournament. Last year she had lost to Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in the quarterfinals.

Ying put up an extremely intelligent display that was a mix of deft touches and smart powerful shots. The first game of the match was very closely fought. But Ying jumped to a 10-3 lead in the second game with her deadly deceptive shots. After that, it was just a one-sided affair as Jiao had no answer to Tai's speed and trickery.

With this win, Ying has improved her head to head record against Jiao to 8-2. Interestingly, Tai had beaten PV Sindhu in the quarterfinals 21-16,21-16. In the finals, she will be up against current World No.1 Chen Yufei of China.

Chen Yufei defeated Carolina Marin of Spain 21-15,21-14 in exactly fifty minutes. Chen played an extremely patient game and outmanoeuvred her opponent in the most classic way possible.

In the first game, Marin opened up to a 10-6 lead with the help of her powerful smashes. But Yufei won 5 straight points to go into the mid-game break with an 11-10 lead. Till 15-15, both players traded one point each, but after that, the match was just one-way traffic, as Yufei won six straight points to win the first game and continued her dominance in the second game as well to end the reigning Olympic champion's hopes.

So, tomorrow's final promises to be a mouth-watering contest between the current World No.1 Chen Yufei and the current World No.2 Tai Tzu Ying.Ying leads in her head-to-head record against Chen by 14-2. But Chen had beaten Ying twice in 2019, once in the finals of All England Championships and the second time in the finals of World Tour Finals.

