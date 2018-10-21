BWF Rankings: Saina Nehwal returns to top 10, Sourabh Verma back in top 50

Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal not only had a week to remember due to her performance at the Denmark Open, but she also had good news coming from the latest world rankings released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) this week. Three weeks after slipping out of the top 10, the former World No. 1 surged a solitary spot to move up to No. 10 in the world rankings.

Nehwal, who reached the final in Odense this week, is expected to rise further in next week’s world rankings.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu stays unchanged at the third position. Nehwal and Sindhu are the only two Indian shuttlers in the top 50 of the women’s singles rankings. Beyond the top 50, Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka dropped three spots to 62 and she is followed by Rituparna Das at 63. Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli is 76th, Mugdha Agrey is 83rd, Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka is 95th, and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde is 99th.

Sourabh Verma climbs 12 spots

Sourabh Verma’s big win at the Dutch Open last week pushed him up by 12 spots to 50. It was Verma’s second BWF title of the year, having won the Russian Open earlier. Verma even accounted for the top seed at this Super 100 tournament.

Sourabh Verma, whose highest career ranking is 30, has been steadily making his way back to the top echelons of the sport after losing a chunk of the season due to an ankle injury.

Kidambi Srikanth stays at sixth, HS Prannoy is 15th, Sai Praneeth is 26th, Ajay Jayaram is 56th. Parupalli Kashyap rose four places to 57th following his run to the quarter-finals of the Dutch Open.

Subhankar Dey is 64th, RMV Gurusaidutt is 82nd, Lakshya Sen is 88th, and Mithun Manjunath is 96th.

In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are 24th, Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy are 28th. The women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy are 27th.

In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy are 21st while Ponnappa and Rankireddy slid six places to 33rd.