BWF World Championship 2018 Day 3: PV Sindhu, K Srikanth move into the 3rd round

PV Sindhu moves into the next round of World Championships

It was a mixed day for Indian shuttler’s as PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth progressed into the next round on the 3rd day of BWF World Championship 2018 played at Nanjing, China on Wednesday. While HS Prannoy suffered a shock loss and doubles pair disappoint.

In the men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth faced a tough challenge against Spain Pablo Abian. In the first game, it was a tough fight as both players fought for each point till 8-8. At the interval, Srikanth led 11-9. After the interval, Srikanth showed his class winning the first set 21-15.

The second saw the Spain player Pablo Abian play with aggressive intent and making sure he gives a tough fight to Srikanth. In the first half of the game, Srikanth led 6-4 before Abian made a strong comeback and showed his fighting spirit. At the interval, Pablo led 11-9. After the interval, the Indian player made a lot of mistakes and Abian won 2nd set 21-12 to force the match into a decider.

In the deciding game also, the Spain player Pablo Abian forced Srikanth to commit mistakes. Both players fought for each point till 6-6. Pablo led 11-9 at the interval. After the interval, Srikanth showed his experience winning the set 21-14 to move into the 3rd round. He will face Darren Liew of Malaysia in pre-quarters.

HS Prannoy suffered a shocking loss to Brazilian Ygor Coelho in three games. The 11th ranked Indian Prannoy dominated the first game-winning it 21-8. The Brazilian made a strong comeback and won the next two games 21-16, 21-15 to move into the next round.

Sai Praneeth had no problems of dispatching Luis winning it in two straight games 21-18, 21-11 to move into the next round. He will take on Hans Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark in the third round.

Sameer Verma had a disappointing outing as he lost to Chinese star Lin Dan in two straight games 14-21, 14-21 to be knocked out of the tournament.

In the women’s singles, PV Sindhu had no problems of dispatching Fitrani. The last year sliver medallist dominated the play right from the start and led 11-6 at the interval. After the interval, Sindhu continued his domination winning first set 21-14. In the second game, PV Sindhu proved too strong for the Indonesian. At the interval, the Indian had a commanding 11-5 lead and won the match 21-9 to move into the third round.

Doubles disappoint

It was a disappointing day for all as Indian pairs were knocked out in the 2nd round. The promising RankiReddy and Chirag Shetty fought well before losing to Kim Astrup and Anders in three games. Denmark pair won the first set 21-18 while RankiReddy and Shetty won the 2nd game by 21-15. In the deciding set, Denmark showed experience winning it 21-16.

The other men’s pair of Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri lost to Inoue and Kaneko in three games. The Indian pair won a close fought first set 24-22. Japanese pair made a strong comeback to win the next two games 21-13, 21-16 to move into the next round.

Women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Sikki Reddy to Japan Fukushima and Hirota in two straight games 14-21, 15-21.