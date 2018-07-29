BWF World Championships 2018: Day 1 schedule of Indian players, telecast, live streaming, date, time and where to watch online

Sudeshna Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview 358 // 29 Jul 2018, 21:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

HS Prannoy

World No. 11 HS Prannoy will be leading the Indian charge as the most prestigious badminton tournament on the calendar -- the World Championships --- gets under way in Nanjing on Monday. With none of Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu or Kidambi Srikanth featuring on the first day schedule, all the focus will be on the Kerala shuttler.

Prannoy has a relatively comfortable opener as he takes on the 109th ranked Abhinav Manota of New Zealand. With him being the heavy favourite in this clash, it would be the kind of match Prannoy needs to find his feet before the matches get tougher.

Swiss Open champion Sameer Verma is the second Indian singles player, who will be in action on the first day of this elite competition. Verma has a tougher job as he faces a tricky opponent in Lucas Corvee.

Verma is the higher ranked player in this clash as he is placed at 19th -- 22 places above the Frenchman. But Corvee has proved to be a cause of trouble for the Pullela Gopichand protégé this year.

They have met twice -- both times this year -- and have split the meetings. Both those matches went the distance. So, if the trend continues, Verma has an uphill task at Nanjing.

There will be quite a few doubles teams in action on Day 1 as well, the most prominent of them being the mixed doubles pairs of Pranaav Jerry Chopra-Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

Also in action will be the Lagos International men’s doubles champions Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy and the rising mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Kuhoo Garg.

Here's all the information you need to know

Tournament name: Total BWF World Championships 2018

Category: Grade 1 - Individual Tournaments

Location: Nanjing, China

Date: Monday, July 30, 2018

Round: First Round

Broadcast: Live telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD from 7.30am IST

Livestream: hotstar.com

Live updates: On Sportskeeda

Schedule of Indian players:

Men’s singles

(11) HS Prannoy vs Abhinav Manota at approx 10.30-11am

Sameer Verma vs Lucas Corvee at 12.30pm

Men’s doubles

Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy vs Daniel Nikolov and Ivan Rusev at 7.30am

Women’s doubles

Sanyogita Ghorpade and Prajakta Sawant vs Bengisu Ercetin and Nazlican Inci at 7.30am

Mixed doubles

Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy vs Jakub Bitman and Alzbeta Basova at 12.30pm

Saurabh Sharma and Anoushka Parikh vs Enejoh Abah and Peace Orji at 2.10pm

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa vs Niclas Nohr and Sara Thygesen at 2.30pm

Rohan Kapoor and Kuhoo Garg vs Toby NG and Rachel Honderich at 3.50pm

(All timings in Indian Standard Time)