BWF World Championships 2018: PV Sindhu beat Yamaguchi to reach her second successive finals 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
366   //    04 Aug 2018, 22:29 IST

PV SI
PV Sindhu beat Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-finals of BWF World Championships

PV Sindhu showed immense character and strength to beat Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-finals of BWF World Championships 2018 played at Nanjing, China on Saturday. It was an epic match where the silver medallist of last year’s World Championship did not lose hope after being down in both games.

In the first game, Yamaguchi started on an aggressive note with a 5-0 lead. PV Sindhu took 3 points in succession to make it 3-5 in favour of Yamaguchi. The Japanese played attacking badminton and led 8-5. Then PV Sindhu made a strong comeback to level the scores at 8-8. Both players took alternate points till 10-10. At the interval, Yamaguchi led 11-10. After the interval, the Indian from 12-12 took points in succession which made the life tough for the Japanese. PV Sindhu won the first set 21-16.

Like the first game, Yamaguchi started the second game on a positive note taking an early 4-1 lead. The Japanese continued her aggressive play and made life tough for PV Sindhu. At the interval, Yamaguchi had an 11-7 lead. After the interval, Yamaguchi continued her domination taking a 19-12 lead. Then PV Sindhu made a stunning comeback to take 7 points in succession to level the scores at 19-19. It was a close fought match between these two players taking alternate points till 22-22. PV Sindhu held her nerves to win the second set 24-22 to move into the finals.

It was an outstanding performance by the Rio Olympic Silver medalist who showed great fighting spirit after being down in both games. She has a chance to claim the gold medal when she takes on Spain Carolina Marin in tomorrows final. Both of them met in the finals of Rio Olympics finals in 2016.  

BWF World Championships 2018 P V Sindhu Akane YAMAGUCHI
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
I am ardent cricket fan and want to work with you
