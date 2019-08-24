BWF World Championships 2019, PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei semifinal: Where to watch, live stream details and TV schedule

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu has always had a special connection with the BWF World Championships. Ever since she was a teenager, she has been winning medals at one of badminton's most prestigious tournaments.

Her upset of the World No. 2 Tai Tzu Ying in the quarter-finals guaranteed her the fifth medal of her career from this event, making her just the second player to win five World Championships medals after the legendary Zhang Nin.

Sindhu would, of course, not be content with just a bronze medal. For the last couple of years, she has made it to the summit clash and she would be aiming for nothing less than a hattrick.

However, the reigning All England Open champion Chen Yufei, seeded fourth at this tournament, stands between Sindhu and a spot in the final. The rising Chinese has been one of the most in-form players on the Tour this year and has secured a whopping four titles already.

That makes her a deadly opponent for anyone. However, Sindhu made short work of her in their most recent face-off at Jakarta last month. Chen hardly had any answer to Sindhu's sharpness and her barrage of attacking shots.

The Pullela Gopichand protege has been showing this week exactly the kind of form that took her to the final of the Indonesia Open in July. After struggling for half the season, it was only during the Indonesia Open that Sindhu started showing signs of a resurgence. It is heartening to see that the Rio Olympic silver medallist has been continuing with that same spirit and approach in Basel too.

A spectacular start from the former World No. 1 Tai could not daunt her. Moreover, the fifth seed refused to give up even when Tai made a comeback in the second game and things got tight. Showing nerves of steel, she thrived under pressure to seal the fabulous 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 win in 1 hour and 11 minutes.

It is also interesting to note that Chen Yufei hasn't looked flawless and has been made to work hard by her opponents. In three matches, she has conceded a couple of games, which clearly indicates that she isn't at her best at the World Championships.

Sindhu should be looking to exploit this.and hope for a repeat of the result that she managed to secure in their last encounter.

Here is all you need to know about the BWF World Championships 2019:

Tournament: Total BWF World Championships 2019

Category: Grade 1 - Individual tournament

Location: Basel, Switzerland

Date: 24th August, 2019

Schedule: (5) PV Sindhu vs (4) Chen Yufei at 2:30pm IST

Head-to-head: Sindhu leads 5-3

Last meeting: Sindhu def Chen Yufei 21-19, 21-10 at the Indonesia Open 2019

Where to watch the matches in India?

The matches will be live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD from August 19.

Live Stream Details and Info for the matches:

Live Stream for the matches is available on hotstar.com