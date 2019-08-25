BWF World Championships 2019: PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Finals, Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Can Sindhu break her gold medal jinx?

The PV Sindhu masterclass in the semifinals of the ongoing BWF World Championships being was a spectacle for the starved eyes. 2019 has been a constructive year for the ace Hyderabadi shuttler as she stormed into the finals of the World Championships for the third year in a row.

Sindhu's shape has considerably improved and she is finer form than ever. Her dicey quarter-final clash against old rival Tai Tzu Ying gave her the much-needed impetus and propelled her forward. The world number two from Chinese Taipei gave Sindhu a hard time in the quarters and stretched it over three elaborate games of 12-21, 23-21, 21-19. Sindhu's meteoric ascent in form during that match was proof enough that she was eyeing the finals. The semi-final match was a cakewalk compared to what went down in the earlier match.

However, the looming challenge now lies as Sindhu has set up a date with former BWF World Championships gold medalist, Nozomi Okuhara.

Nozomi Okuhara, in her semi-final match had to go the distance before she could earn herself a berth in the finals in her conquest to win a second gold medal. In a match that lasted 1 hour 23 minutes, Okuhara had to fight off the gritty Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.

Faced with a familiar opponent, Okuhara would look to play an attacking game but considering Sindhu's form it will be difficult for the Japanese to get away with the match a second time.

Here is all you need to know about the BWF World Championships 2019:

Tournament: Total BWF World Championships 2019

Category: Grade 1 - Individual tournament

Location: Basel, Switzerland

Date: 25th August 2019

PV Sindhu match today time

(5) PV Sindhu vs (4) Nozomi Okuhara at 4:00 pm IST

Head-to-head: Sindhu leads 8-7

Last meeting: Sindhu def Nozomi Okuhara 21-14, 21-7 at the Blibli Indonesia Open 2019

Where to watch the matches in India?

The matches will be live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD from August 19.

Live Stream Details and Info for the matches:

PV Sindhu Match Live Streaming is available on hotstar.com