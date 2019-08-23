BWF World Championships 2019, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying quarterfinal: Where to watch, live stream details and TV schedule

Eight months after stunning the-then World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying at the BWF World Tour Finals 2018, PV Sindhu finally gets a chance to meet the Chinese Taipei superstar in the quarter-finals of the BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland on Friday.

While Tai is the more accomplished player, she has interestingly never won a medal at this prestigious tournament. In contrast, Sindhu has as many as four medals to her name in the World Championships.

A four-time quarter-finalist, Tai will look for every opportunity to be fifth time lucky. However, since winning the Malaysia Open and the Singapore Open in April, Tai's results haven't been satisfactory by her lofty standards.

Injuries and inconsistency have prevented her from reaching another final since then and she also had to relinquish her numero uno ranking to the sizzling Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.

While Tai kept struggling to find her best form, it was exactly when Sindhu showed sparks of resurgence and made it to the final in Indonesia. This week, the Rio Olympic silver medallist has shown she is determined to continue in the same vein.

She hasn't dropped a game in two matches and if her blitzkrieg against her nemesis, Beiwen Zhang is anything to go by, Sindhu is in no mood to relent. Tai may have the upper hand in terms of their head-to-head showdowns with a 10-4 lead, but when Sindhu manages to keep her focus intact throughout a match and use her aggression to good effect, she can find ways to defeat even the dangerous Taiwanese.

She showed that at the season-ending championships last year and would aim for nothing less than a repeat.

Here is all you need to know about the BWF World Championships 2019:

Tournament: Total BWF World Championships 2019

Category: Grade 1 - Individual tournament

Location: Basel, Switzerland

Date: 23rd August, 2019

Schedule: (5) PV Sindhu vs (2) Tai Tzu Ying at approx 4:30pm IST

Head-to-head: Tai leads 10-4

Last meeting: Sindhu def Tai 14-21, 21-16, 21-18 at the BWF World Tour Finals 2018

Where to watch the matches in India?

The matches will be live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD from August 19.

Live Stream Details and Info for the matches:

Live Stream for the matches is available on hotstar.com