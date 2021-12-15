BWF World Championships 2021, PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details, and more

Having crossed swords at the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali just a few days ago, PV Sindhu and Pornpawee Chochuwong are all set for a rematch at the BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain, on Thursday.

Chochuwong, the ninth seed from Thailand, has been a thorn for the Indian in recent times. Even though the defending world champion leads the 10th-ranked shuttler 4-3 in the head-to-head, Chochuwong has won their last two meetings.

After a straight-game hammering at the hands of the 23-year-old in the semi-finals of the All England Open in March, Sindhu put up a much better account of herself in their most recent face-off in Bali.

The two-time Olympic medalist was able to snatch a close second game before going down 12-21, 21-19, 14-21 to her younger rival.

Sindhu will hope to draw positives from that clash as she looks to halt her losing run against Chochuwong.

After a first-round bye, the sixth seed kickstarted her BWF World Championships 2021 campaign with a commanding 21-7, 21-9 over the unheralded Martina Repiska of Slovakia.

BAI Media @BAI_Media



Reigning world champion



#WorldChampionships2021

#IndiaontheRise

#Badminton 𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐅𝐄𝐂𝐓 💥Reigning world champion @Pvsindhu1 gets off to a strong start with an emphatic 21-7, 21-9 victory over 🇸🇰's Martina Repiska in the round 2 and marches into the pre quarters at #BWFWorldChampionships2021 𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐅𝐄𝐂𝐓 💥Reigning world champion @Pvsindhu1 gets off to a strong start with an emphatic 21-7, 21-9 victory over 🇸🇰's Martina Repiska in the round 2 and marches into the pre quarters at #BWFWorldChampionships2021 💪#WorldChampionships2021#IndiaontheRise#Badminton https://t.co/YBzDks6SwZ

In contrast, the ninth-seeded Chochuwong had to work a little harder in her 21-13, 21-14 win over Belgium's Lianne Tan.

Sindhu is comparatively the fresher of the two and will hope to use it to her advantage should the match go the distance.

BWF World Championships 2021: Match details

Fixture: (6) PV Sindhu vs (9) Pornpawee Chochuwong

Head-to-head: PV Sindhu leads Pornpawee Chochuwong 4-3 in the head-to-head. The Thai beat the Indian 21-12, 19-21, 21-14 in the group stage at the BWF World Tour Finals earlier this month.

Date: December 16, 2021

Time: 9:00 am local time, 1:30 pm IST

Tournament: TotalEnergies BWF World Championships 2021

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Huelva, Spain

Category: Grade 1- Individual Tournaments

BWF World Championships 2021: TV schedule

The BWF World Championships 2021 will be telecast live on the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

BWF World Championships 2021: Live streaming details

Also Read Article Continues below

The BWF World Championships 2021 can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar