BWF World Championships 2022: Day 4 schedule of Indian badminton contingent, where to watch & live streaming details

2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) gold medalist Lakshya Sen will lead the Indian contingent on Day 4 of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo on Thursday, August 25.

The major fixture of the day will see two top Indian shuttlers square off against each other. Sen, ranked ninth in the world, will take on compatriot and in-form 18th-ranked HS Prannoy in the men's singles event.

Prannoy rose above expectations to pull off a major upset in the Round of 32 at the BWF World Championships on August 24. He overwhelmed local favorite and two-time former world champion Kento Momota 21-17, 21-16.

CWG 2022 gold medal-winning duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also be in action on Thursday. They will look to continue their winning streak when they compete against Jeppe Bay and Lasse Molhede of Denmark in the men's doubles event.

Former World No 1 Saina Nehwal made a winning start to her BWF World Championships 2022 campaign. She will compete directly in a third-round match after receiving a walkover from Nozomi Okuhara of Japan, who has withdrawn from the tournament.

Saina notably won silver and bronze medals at the World Championships in the 2015 and 2017 editions respectively. She is just two more victories away from winning her third medal at the tournament. The 32-year-old will next take on Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in the women's singles event.

Meanwhile, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will square off against Singaporean pair Hee Yong Kai Terry and Loh Kean Hean.

BWF World Championships 2022: Day 4 schedule for Indian shuttlers

Here's a look at the August 25 schedule for the Indian contingent at the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022.

(Timings in Indian Standard Time)

Men's Doubles

MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila (India) vs Hee Yong Kai Terry / Loh Kean Hean (Singapore); Timing: 7:15 AM (approx).

Women's Singles

Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand) vs Saina Nehwal (India); Timing: 9:30 AM (approx).

Men's Singles

Lakshya Sen (India) vs HS Prannoy (India); Timing: 10:10 AM (approx)

Men's Doubles

Jeppe Bay / Lasse Molhede (Denmark) vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty (India); Timing: 9:30 AM (approx)

Where to watch & live streaming details

The BWF World Championships 2022 matches are being broadcast live in India on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. The matches can also be streamed live on Voot Select.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV in selected territories as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra