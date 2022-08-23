BWF World Championships 2022: Lakshya Sen vs Luis Enrique Penalver preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen will aim for a place in the Round of 16 when he takes on World No. 74 Luis Enrique Penalver at the BWF World Championships in Tokyo on Wednesday, August 24.

Sen has picked up from where he left off in Birmingham. The 2021 bronze medalist began his quest for a second medal in this prestigious event with a breezy 21-12, 21-11 win over Danish veteran Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus on Monday.

He will be keen to carry on the momentum in the second round as well.

Lakshya Sen vs Luis Enrique Penalver: Head-to-head & prediction

Sen and Penalver have never squared off on the badminton circuit before. So their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Sen will clearly come into this contest as the heavy favorite. The former junior Asian champion has had a meteoric rise in the past few months. Having collected bronze at the BWF World Championships last year, he began this season with the India Open title.

Following a couple of runner-up finishes at the German Open and the All England Open, the 21-year-old played a key role in India's maiden Thomas Cup success.

He then made a stunning Commonwealth Games debut that culminated in the World No. 10 bagging the men's singles gold medal and the mixed team silver medal.

Sen's next opponent, Luis Enrique Penalver, was a part of the Spanish team that finished on the top podium at the 2015 European Junior Championships in the mixed team event.

The 26-year-old won a couple of silver medals at the Mediterranean Games earlier this year in the men's singles and men's doubles categories. Other than that, the Spaniard hasn't made much of a noise on the circuit this season and will be under pressure while facing the in-form Sen.

Lakshya Sen vs Luis Enrique Penalver: Date and time

Lakshya Sen will take on Luis Enrique Penalver in the men's singles second-round match (Round of 32) at the 2022 BWF World Championships on Wednesday.

Date: August 24, 2022; Timing: Approx. 1.40 pm local time, 10.10 am IST.

Lakshya Sen vs Luis Enrique Penalver: Where to watch & live streaming details

The BWF World Championships 2022 matches are being broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. The matches can also be streamed live on Voot Select.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV in selected territories as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das