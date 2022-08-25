BWF World Championships 2022: Quarter-final schedule of Indian badminton contingent, where to watch & live streaming details

Commonwealth Games men's doubles champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will headline the Indian action on Day 5 of the BWF World Championships 2022. The tournament is currently taking place in Tokyo, with the quarter-finals set to get underway on Friday, August 26.

Also vying for semi-final berths will be giant-killers HS Prannoy in the men's singles division and the pair of MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila in the men's doubles category.

Prannoy has been a revelation so far in this tournament. The 18th-ranked shuttler has accounted for World No. 2 Kento Momota and World No. 10 Lakshya Sen to storm into the last eight.

Against his compatriot Sen in the third round on Thursday, the Asian Championships bronze medalist didn't have it easy. Commonwealth Games champion Sen took the first game but could not hold off a surging Prannoy from claiming a 17-21, 21-16, 21-17 win.

Prannoy is now the last Indian standing in the singles categories at the BWF World Championships. He faces World No. 23 Zhao Jun Peng, a 21-19, 11-21, 21-19 winner over fifth seed Lee Zii Jia, in his quest for his maiden medal from this prestigious event.

Unseeded men's doubles pair Arjun and Kapila, meanwhile, knocked out eighth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark in the second round. They built on that performance with a gutsy 18-21, 21-15, 21-16 victory over Singaporean duo Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean on Thursday to claim a last-eight berth.

The Indians will take on third seeds and three-time world champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the quarter-finals.

Seventh seeds Satwik and Chirag are looking to win their second title in a row after their Birmingham heroics. They have had a breezy outing so far in each of their two rounds at this tournament, winning both matches without dropping a game.

Second seeds Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan now stand between Satwik-Chirag and a first-ever medal from the BWF World Championships.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule on August 26 for the Indian contingent at this competition:

BWF World Championships 2022: Day 5 schedule for Indian shuttlers

(Timings in Indian Standard Time)

Men's singles

HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng at approx. 8:40 am.

Men's doubles

MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila vs (3) Mohammad Ahsan / Hendra Setiawan at approx. 7:15 am.

(7) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs (2) Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi at approx. 8 am.

You can access the full schedule here:

Where to watch & live streaming details

The BWF World Championships 2022 matches are being broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. The matches can also be streamed live on Voot Select.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV in selected territories as well.

