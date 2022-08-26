BWF World Championships 2022: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Commonwealth Games men's doubles champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history on Friday, August 26, by storming into the semi-finals of the BWF World Championships.

The Indian pair held their nerves to edge second seeds and defending champions Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi 24-22, 15-21, 21-14 in Tokyo. By doing so, they became the first men's doubles pair from India to secure a World Championships medal.

They also joined Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa as the second Indian doubles pair to claim a medal from this prestigious event. The women's doubles pair won a bronze medal in 2011.

The seventh-seeded Indians will next face sixth seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia. The latter duo won 21-18, 21-16 winners against 10th seeds Choi Sol Gyu and Seo Seung Jae in the quarter-finals.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik: Head-to-head & prediction

Chia and Yik have always proved to be formidable opponents for Rankireddy and Shetty, having won all five of their meetings so far for a 5-0 lead in their head-to-head.

Their most recent meeting was at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month, where the Malaysians ran away to a 21-18, 21-15 win in the mixed team final.

Clearly, the Indians have an uphill task on their hands. But Rankireddy and Shetty can never be counted out. Considering their firepower, determination and fearless attitude, they have the capability to upset any pair on their day.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik: Date and time

Rankireddy and Shetty will take on Chia and Yik in the men's doubles semi-finals at the 2022 BWF World Championships on Saturday.

Date: August 27, 2022; Timing: Approx. 11:30 am local time / 8 am IST.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik: Where to watch & live streaming details

The BWF World Championships 2022 games are being broadcast live in India on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. The matches can also be streamed live on Voot Select.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV in selected territories as well.

