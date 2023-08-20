BWF World Championships 2023: 3 biggest contenders for the men's doubles title

The upcoming BWF World Championships 2023 will be a keenly anticipated event for Indian badminton fans. The pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been performing well for India in recent times. They even defeated the World No.1 pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the final of the Korea Open recently to claim the title.

The Rankireddy-Shetty pair was also instrumental in India winning the Thomas Cup title last year. The duo have been flying the flag of Indian badminton high in the last couple of years and are, arguably, the nation’s biggest hope for a medal in this year’s World Championships.

There are some other major contenders too in the fray. The Indonesian pair of Alfian and Ardianto are not going to come easy at their opponents in the big event. They are the top seeds and will look to defend their reputation.

Here, we look at three men’s doubles pairs who are the leading contenders for the title in the BWF World Championships 2023.

#1 Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto

The Indonesian duo is one of the most experienced on the circuit and is known for their efficient play. Seeded No.1, they won’t be taking things lightly as, despite their reputation, they have failed to reach the finals of the World Championships in their career.

Their best performance in this event has been two bronze medals, the last one coming in the previous edition. With a wake-up call given to them in the Korea Open, these two would be as determined as ever to finally claim that elusive gold.

#2 Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

These two muscular Indian players are a delight to watch with their powerful shots when they are in rhythm. Their recent Korea Open win augurs well for their chances in this tournament.

However, a big tournament comes with its own challenges. Here, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy would be served well by their appearance in last year’s Thomas Open finals. Not to forget, they also clinched the Asian Championships title earlier this year. That was as impressive a feat as winning the World Championships.

The rhythm and power of their play has been brilliant this year. In the 2022 BWF World Championships, they lost in the semis. This time, anything short of an appearance in the finals would be considered a letdown as they are the second seeds.

#3 Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin

The Taiwanese pair of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin suddenly propelled themselves into contention for the world title with a stunning performance in the Japan Open where they emerged as champions. The Olympic gold medalists played in a very aggressive manner and sought to dominate each rally right from the beginning.

Yang and Chi-Lin showed the amazing ability to dominate the front-court throughout the course of the match. However, when they did get into a bit of trouble, their skilful shots came to their rescue. This pair is a very exciting one to watch.