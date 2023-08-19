BWF World Championships 2023: 5 biggest contenders for the women's singles title

The 2023 BWF World Championships will take place in the only country outside Asia which is a badminton stronghold – Denmark. Copenhagen will be the host city to the event which starts on August 21 and concludes with the big finale on August 27.

The annual event (except for the Olympic year) this time has additional importance as it comes just before the Asian Games. The top Asian players, who account for most leading players in the world except for the Danes and Carolina Marin, will be in action at both events. The opportunity for earning a rare double would be an additional motivation for Asian top contenders.

As has been the case for some time, the women’s singles division looks like the most exciting. With many big names and a wide variety of playing styles, this tournament is likely to produce top-quality action once again.

With the mega-event set to begin in the coming days, here’s a look at the five biggest contenders for becoming the world champion in women’s singles badminton at the BWF World Championships 2023.

#1 Akane Yamaguchi

Seeded second, Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi is arguably the favourite this year. She has won the title in the last two editions of the BWF World Championship and would be looking to complete a hat-trick that would cement her place in the pantheon of badminton legends.

Here results this year, though, haven’t been that consistent. Her last outing was at her home World Tour event – Japan Open – where she lost in the quarterfinals to Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung.

Yet, one gets the feeling that she is saving herself for a big effort in the upcoming two mega events – the World Championship and Asian Games. In the last couple of years, she has been closer to perfection than any women’s singles player in the last decade.

Her renowned retrieving ability and inexhaustible stamina now comes paired with a breathtaking skills. Not only does she frustrate her opponents by repeatedly getting the shuttle back but also dazzles them some of the most brilliant shots.

If she is physically close to 100 percent, the diminutive Japanese player will be extremely hard to stop.

#2 An Se-young

The leading Korean player in singles badminton at the moment, An Se-young first gained worldwide repute in 2019. As a prodigious 17-year-old, she stunned some of the biggest names in badminton and looked set to be a major contender at the 2020 Olympics.

However, COVID-19 disrupted her momentum and prevented her from taking the next step up. 2023, though, has seen her finally achieve the glorious heights she is capable of. Now the undisputed World No. 1, she goes into the BWF World Championship as the top seed.

Her form this year has been stunning, to say the least. Apart from winning the prestigious All England Open earlier this year, she has also triumphed in three World Tour Super 750 and three World Tour Super 500 events.

What makes An Se-young so good is her amazing retrieval skills, not far off from Yamaguchi’s level, along with a powerful cross-court smash. She is also, arguably, the best player on the net. Her stamina allows to her to play long rallies which keeps her in good stead during intense matches.

Coming into the tournament after back-to-back wins in two World Tour events – Japan Open and Korea Open – she would be very difficult to stop in Copenhagen.

#3 Tai Tzu-ying

Undoubtedly the most pleasing player to watch, Tai Tzu-ying has been suffering the ‘Always the bridesmaid, never the bride’ jinx in the last couple of years. She reached the finals at the Tokyo Olympics and the 2021 World Championships in the same year. But she couldn’t claim the title on either occasion.

This year too, the Taiwanese shuttler has fallen short of the title on many occasions. She lost in the final of the Korea Open while losing in the semis of four tournaments, including the All England Open.

She is clearly not playing as well as she was doing in the period of 2018-2021. Still, she is always a very dangerous player due to the wide variety of shots and the unmatched skills at her disposal. Her wizardry in the form of the most stunning shots has made her one of the biggest stars of the game.

For her to win the elusive title, she will have to combine her skills with greater intensity and doggedness. Just relying on her near-magical shots won’t be enough. Against the likes of Yamaguchi and An Se-young, she will have to be patient in long rallies and resilient. If those qualities can be attained, she might just finally reach the pinnacle of women’s badminton.

#4 Chen Yu Fei

All badminton fans are aware of one thing – never count out the Chinese. Chen Yu Fei may not be the most consistent performer, but she rose to the occasion at the Tokyo Olympics to claim the gold. She was also the losing finalist at last year’s edition of the World Championship.

This year, she was the runner-up at the All England Open but managed to win a different Super 1000 event in the form of the Indonesia Open. So, she is not far off the mark.

The Chinese players have been very careful about their strategy over the last few years. They play in less tournaments compared to others and save their strength for the big events.

Chen Yu Fei is a well-rounded player who isn’t too dependent on one trait of her play. With the Asian Games coming up soon in her home country, followed by the Olympics next year, she would be keen to perform well in Copenhagen too.

#5 PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu will be looking to regain her form

Considering her miserable form this year, PV Sindhu is not an obvious choice for this list. However, in the past, she has shown the uncanny ability to turn things around in the big tournaments. This happened in the 2019 World Championships also, where she won the title.

With Sindhu, the biggest question is whether she can show the kind of determination that has powered her impressive performances in the past. Too often in the recent past, she has looked lacklustre and easily frustrated when things aren’t going her way.

However, if she can regain the composure she used to reserve for big tournaments till 2019, she can climb back to the top again. Her height and power give her an advantage. But it needs to be paired up with tenacity and accuracy for her to make good use of it.