BWF World Championships (men's singles): SUMMARY (first 2 rounds)

The first two rounds of the BWF World Championships have been played. Sixteen players are left for each discipline to fight for the title of "Badminton World Champion 2018" in every discipline. For the men's singles discipline, these are the most important things that have happened up to now.

Tomorrow, Thursday 2nd August, we know the eight quarter-finalists of the 2018 TOTAL BWF World Championships. But who is still making a chance to reach the quarter-finals? And who has been sent home without the hoped-for glory?

First of all: Viktor Axelsen. He is now number 1 in the BWF World Ranking and defending his title as World Champion in Nanjing after he made it in Glasgow last year. He already went into battle against Portugal's Duarte Nuno Anjo and China's Huang Yuxiang. Both of them can return home, Anjo without any victory and Huang after he defeated Vietnam's, Cao Cuong Pham. In short: Axelsen hasn't made any mistake yet.

Furthermore, not really special things happened. NG Ka Long Angus (Hong Kong) went into the third round, and also China's Chen Long didn't have problems so far, beating Taiwan's Hsu Jen Hao and Thailand's Khosit Phetpradab. Japan's Kento Nishimoto also get into the third round, like also compatriot and namesake Kento Momota did without getting into troubles.

In the third round, Shi Yuqi and Lin Dan, both Chinese, will meet each other, thanks to their spotless course in the previous 2 rounds. That way, at least one of the favorites for this tournament will be sent home.

Also Chou Tien Chen (Taiwan) will play tomorrow in the third round, just like Sai Praneeth B. who had a walkover against Son Wan Ho, one of the favorites who had withdrawn just a week before the tournament began.

Furthermore, also Malaysia's Daren Liew, India's Kidambi Srikanth and Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama have gone through. For them who counted well: I already mentioned 12 names that are through. Out of that 12 names, 11 of them are Asian. I spoke about all the Asian players, so 5 players are not Asian, with one of them Viktor Axelsen.

Three more of those players are from Europe: Denmark's Anders Antonsen and Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus, and also France's Brice Leverdez, who had a walkover against favorite Lee Chong Wei, who had withdrawn because of illness.

One player has not been mentioned: Ygor Coelho (Brazil), the only Pan-American player who is still in the running.

These countries can still hope for a title: Denmark (3), Japan (3), China (3), India (2), Hong Kong (1), Taiwan (1), Brazil (1), Malaysia (1) and France (1).