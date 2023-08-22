In a repeat of the 2017 and 2019 BWF World Championships final, PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara will square up against each other in the round of 16 in Copenhagen, Denmark on Tuesday, August 22.

While it is unusual for big names to battle it out so early in the tournament, this match promises to be the highlight of Day 2 of the BWF World Championships.

Credit to her 14th seed in the tournament, PV Sindhu was given a bye in her first round, meaning that the Indian champ is well-rested and hungry for a victory.

On the other hand, Okuhara played Thuy Linh Nguyen of Hong Kong in her first round, winning the match in 40 minutes with a score of 21-15, 21-12.

Both shuttlers are known for their long rallies and marathon matches. Case in point - their 110-minute-long 2017 BWF World Championships final. However, given the fact that their clash comes so early in the tournament, both players will be targeting a shorter match.

BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara - head-to-head and prediction

PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara have played each other a total of 17 times on the BWF international circuit, with Sindhu winning nine of these matches.

The start of this epic modern-day rivalry dates back to 2012 when the two titans of women's singles battled each other at the junior level.

Their first encounter lasted a grueling three sets, something that would become the norm for the two in the years to come. Sindhu emerged as the victor of that particular match.

Okuhara avenged her loss, winning the duo's next three encounters on the senior circuit. A while later Sindhu beat Okuhara in straight sets at the semifinals of the 2016 Olympics.

This back-and-forth between Sindhu and Okuhara has continued ever since, with viewers being treated with long matches each time. One of the few exceptions to the rule was the 2019 BWF World Championships final, where Sindhu beat the Japanese 21-7, 21-7 in just under 40 minutes.

Coming into this match, it really can be anybody's game. Neither of the players has had an overly positive start to 2023, and each of them will be hungering to get back to their glory days.

Sindhu will be hoping to capitalize on her infamous attack, while Okuhara will look to tire out her giant opponent in long rallies.

BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu VS Nozomi Okuhara - date and time

Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara will lock horns on Tuesday, August 22, in Copenhagen, Denmark, in an attempt to book themselves a quarter-final berth.

Match Details

Date - August 22

Round - Round of 16

Time - 7.10 pm IST (estimated)

Venue - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara - Where to watch and live streaming details

Fans can catch the two battling it out live on Sports 18 and Jio Cinema. Enthusiasts can also keep track of the live score on the Tournament Software.