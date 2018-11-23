BWF World Rankings: Sindhu out of top-5 in women's singles

Keyur Pargi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 57 // 23 Nov 2018, 09:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

P.V. Sindhu

Rio Olympic Silver medallist Pusarla Venkata Sindhu slips two places down from no. 4 in the recently published BWF World Ranking in Women's Singles. While Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal are static at no. 8 and no. 9 respectively. Sameer Verma reaches a career-high on no. 16 in men's singles.

After the poor show in her last 6 tournaments on BWF circuit after the Asian Games Silver medal, Sindhu lost 2 places in the ranking from no. 4 to no. 6 in women's singles. She failed to reach the semifinal stage of the last six tournaments including a loss in the first round and two losses in the second round.

Last year she was in the final of the Yonex Sunrise Hong Kong open but this time she lost in the second round, so she lost the ranking points. Also, Okuhara urges herself into top-5 after title in Hong Kong and final in China open in two weeks. Sindhu now has a total of 81614 points from her beat 10 tournaments in a calendar year.

Olympic bronze medallist Saina remains on the 9th position despite her loss in the first round to Japanese shuttler Akane Yamaguchi. But she is in more than 5000 points lead from no. 10 Sung Ji Hyun so, she is likely to finish off the year on no. 9. Former world no. 1 Kidambi Srikanth also remains static on no. 8 in the men's singles ranking. Tai Tzu Ying and Kento Momota lead the ranking in women's and men's singles respectively with a total of more than 1,00,000 points and well ahead of other shuttlers.

Sameer Verma

Sameer Verma also reached a career-high as he improved his ranking to no. 16. He gained points from the recently concluded quarter-final stage of the Hong Kong Open. H.S.Prannoy is at no. 23 but B. Sai Praneeth is down 2 places to the no. 28. Subhankar Dey also entered the top 50 after improvement of 5 places from his recent success on no.49.

No doubles pair is in Top-10 in the BWF world rankings while Chirag and Satwik is the only pair in Top-20 in the men's doubles. Indians players are currently busy playing on home soil in the Syed Modi International Badminton Championships from where they are likely to get some ranking points and to finish the year on the better side.