BWF World Tour Finals 2018: PV Sindhu moves into the finals, Sameer Verma loses

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 45 // 15 Dec 2018, 16:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PV Sindhu

It was a mixed day for Indian shuttlers as PV Sindhu defeated Ratchanok Intanon while Sameer Verma lost to Shi Yuqi in the semifinals of the BWF World Tour Finals being played at Guangzhou, China on Saturday.

Both Sindhu and Intanon fought for each point in an enthralling encounter, but the Indian held her nerve to qualify for the prestigious tournament's final.

It was a neck-and-neck between two of the best players in the world. In the first game, both players took alternate points till 7-7, after which Sindhu took 3 points in succession to take a 10-7 lead. At the interval, she led 11-9.

After the interval, again both players fought for each point till 14-14. Sindhu then showed her class and took a string of points in succession to win the first set 21-16.

The second game began with Sindhu taking an early 4-0 lead. But the Thai player made a strong comeback into the match to level the score at 7-7.

The two players produced some intensely long rallies in the second game, giving their all. At the interval, Intanon had a slender 11-10 lead, but she seemed to be running out of energy.

After the interval, the fight for every point continued till 20-19. Intanon missed a game point before Sindhu finally prevailed, winning the game 25-23 and with it the match.

Sindhu will take on Nozomi Okuhara in the final to be held tomorrow. Sindhu has played in as many as five finals in 2018 - including the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World Championships - but she has lost them all.

It promises to be a cracker of a final between two incredible players. Sindhu on her part would be looking to win the title and end the year on a high note.

Advertisement

Sameer Verma's fight goes in vain

It was curtains for Sameer Verma as he lost to China’s Shi Yuqi in the men's semifinals.

The Indian star produced an amazing performance but still ended up losing the match in a marathon 1 hour and eight minute battle.

The Indian won the first game 21-12 before losing the next two games 20-22, 17-21 to be knocked out of the tournament.

Advertisement