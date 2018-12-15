×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BWF World Tour Finals 2018: PV Sindhu moves into the finals, Sameer Verma loses 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
45   //    15 Dec 2018, 16:51 IST

PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu

It was a mixed day for Indian shuttlers as PV Sindhu defeated Ratchanok Intanon while Sameer Verma lost to Shi Yuqi in the semifinals of the BWF World Tour Finals being played at Guangzhou, China on Saturday.

Both Sindhu and Intanon fought for each point in an enthralling encounter, but the Indian held her nerve to qualify for the prestigious tournament's final.

It was a neck-and-neck between two of the best players in the world. In the first game, both players took alternate points till 7-7, after which Sindhu took 3 points in succession to take a 10-7 lead. At the interval, she led 11-9.

After the interval, again both players fought for each point till 14-14. Sindhu then showed her class and took a string of points in succession to win the first set 21-16.

The second game began with Sindhu taking an early 4-0 lead. But the Thai player made a strong comeback into the match to level the score at 7-7.

The two players produced some intensely long rallies in the second game, giving their all. At the interval, Intanon had a slender 11-10 lead, but she seemed to be running out of energy.

After the interval, the fight for every point continued till 20-19. Intanon missed a game point before Sindhu finally prevailed, winning the game 25-23 and with it the match.

Sindhu will take on Nozomi Okuhara in the final to be held tomorrow. Sindhu has played in as many as five finals in 2018 - including the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World Championships - but she has lost them all.

It promises to be a cracker of a final between two incredible players. Sindhu on her part would be looking to win the title and end the year on a high note.

Advertisement

Sameer Verma's fight goes in vain

It was curtains for Sameer Verma as he lost to China’s Shi Yuqi in the men's semifinals.

The Indian star produced an amazing performance but still ended up losing the match in a marathon 1 hour and eight minute battle.

The Indian won the first game 21-12 before losing the next two games 20-22, 17-21 to be knocked out of the tournament.

 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
BWF World Tour Finals 2018 P V Sindhu Sameer VERMA Leisure Reading
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
BWF World Tour finals: PV Sindhu makes winning start,...
RELATED STORY
PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma get tough draw at BWF World Tour...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Tour Finals 2018: PV Sindhu enters final;...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Tour Finals 2018: Schedule of PV Sindhu and...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Tour Finals 2018: PV Sindhu wins against...
RELATED STORY
PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma progress to the BWF World Tour...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Tour Finals 2018: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma win...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Tour Finals 2018: PV Sindhu qualifies for...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Tour Finals 2018: PV Sindhu to face Ratchanok...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Tour Finals 2018: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying,...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us