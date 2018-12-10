BWF World Tour Finals 2018: Schedule of PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma's group matches

PV Sindhu (left) and Sameer Verma

The draw for the prestigious BWF World Tour Finals 2018 to be played from 12th-16th December in Guangzhou, China has been announced. Two Indians will take part in the tournament which include PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma.

PV Sindhu has been handed a tough Group A which includes Akane Yamaguchi, World number 1 Tai Tzu Ying and USA's Zhang Beiwen. The 2-time World Championship silver medallist Sindhu will be looking to bring her first title in 2018. She has been the runners-up at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, India Open, and World Championships.

PV Sindhu starts her campaign against Akane Yamaguchi on 12th December, which will be followed by a duel with Tai Tzu Ying and the final match against Beiwen. She has qualified for the World Tour Finals for the third successive year.

Sameer Verma qualified for the World Tour Finals by winning the Syed Modi International tournament played in Lucknow. He will face Kento Momota in the opening match, then takes on Tommy Sugiarto and his final group match will be against Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

Sameer Verma has won 3 titles in 2018 so far and would be looking to prove his worth against top quality players. The other group includes Shi Yuqi, Chou Tien Chen, Son Wan Ho and Ginting.

Apart from PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma, no Indian mixed doubles, women’s doubles and men’s doubles pairs qualified for the BWF World Tour Finals.

Both of the Indians will be looking to showcase their mettle against top quality players and bring glory to the country. The top 2 players from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Here we look at the schedule of Indians at BWF World Tour Finals:

1. PV Sindhu vs. Akane Yamaguchi ( 12th December)

2. PV Sindhu vs. Tai Tzu Ying ( 13th December)

3. PV Sindhu vs. Zhang Biewen ( 14th December)

Sameer Verma's matches:

1. Sameer Verma vs. Kento Momota ( 12th December)

2. Sameer Verma vs. Tommy Sugiarto ( 13th December)

3. Sameer Verma vs. Wangcharoen ( 14th December)

