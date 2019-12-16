BWF World Tour Finals 2019: Kento Momota win's men's singles, lifts 11th title of the year

Rajan Jaykar FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 Dec 2019, 01:37 IST SHARE

Kento Momota

World number one badminton player Kento Momota lifted his 11th title of the year as he defeated Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the final of the BWF World Tour Finals 2019. Momota, playing in his second straight final, won the match 17-21, 21-17, 21-14 in one hour 27 minutes. It is the longest final ever played in the two editions of the event in Guangzhou.

Momota came back from one set down to clinch his 11th title of 2019, the most by any player this year. Having lost all the four finals in this year, Ginting was looking for his first title at the year end championships. He started the match with a lead, as Momota played catch up with the Indonesian. With the scores tied at 17-17 in the first set, Ginting picked up four back to back points to seal the game.

In the second set, Momota took an early 9-5 lead. However, Ginting went on to pick seven consecutive points to go past the Japanese player. It was a neck-and-neck battle from then as the scores were again levelled at 17 each. Kento took a lead in the set and went on to take the match to the third game.

It was a scary third game for the Japanese as he trailed 5-12. With Ginting taking a medical break at this moment in the match, Momota regained his composure and surged back to level the scores. It was easy after that with Ginting picking up only two points and the 25-year old Momota winning the game, as well as the match and the title.

Momota has won two Super 1000 titles, three Super 750 titles, two Super 500 titles, one Super 100 title, the BWF World Championships and the Badminton Asia Championships this year. With 11 titles, he went past Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei who had 10 men's singles title in a year in 2010.

Chen Yufei seals it

Chen Yufei.

The women's singles title was won by China's Chen Yufei with a 12-21, 21-12, 21-17 win over Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying. The 58-minute match was the second three setter of the day after the men's singles finals.

World number two pair of Mohammad Ahsan / Hendra Setiawan won the men's doubles title after defeating Japan's Hiroyuki Endo / Yuta Watanabe 24-22, 21-19.

Home favourites Chen Qingchen / Jia Yifan won the one-sided women's doubles match against Japanese pair of Mayu Matsumoto / Wakana Nagahara to lift their fifth title of the year. The all Chinese mixed doubles match was won by Zheng Siwei / Huang Yaqiong as they defeated the fellow Chinese pair of Wang Yilü / Huang Dongping 21-14, 21-14.