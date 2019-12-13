BWF World Tour Finals 2019, Day 2 Results: PV Sindhu out of the semifinals contention

PV Sindhu

World No.6 female badminton player PV Sindhu failed to keep her semifinal hopes alive after he second loss at the BWF World Tour Finals 2019. She was defeated by world number two Chen Yufei of China in the second Group A match. With this loss, Sindhu is virtually out of the race for a place in the semifinals.

Sindhu lost the match 22-20, 16-21, 12-21 in an hour and 12 minutes. The Indian shuttler started the match on backfoot with Yu Fei taking an 8-4 lead. It was the same scenario till the Chinese reached the setpoint and Sindhu trailing by three points. However, Sindhu made a dramatic comeback and picked up five back to back points to take the first set 22-20.

The second game saw Sindhu giving a neck to neck fight to her opponent as both the players were tied at 11-11. Chen then took a lead with a couple of points and extended it, without giving a chance for the Indian to catch up. Yu Fei eventually won the second game to take the match into the decider.

It was a similar situation in the third set as well with both players fighting it hard to get the points. Chen took a small one-point lead after the break and then went on to increase the lead by six points with the scores reading 18-12. She then went on to take the game and the match, ending Sindhu's run in this year's last BWF tournament.

With her first match loss against Akane Yamaguchi, Sindhu sits on third position in her Group A and is out of contention for the semifinals. She will play her last match against He Bingjiao, who also lost her first two matches. It will be a dead rubber for both the players and both would want to wrap up their year with a win. Sindhu, the defending women's singles champion at the tournament would be hungry to better her record against Bingjiao, with the latter having a 9-6 win-loss record against the Indian.

Here are the Day 2 BWF World Tour Finals Results 2019:

Men's Singles

Group A

Jonatan Christie vs Wang Tzu-Wei - 12–21, 17–21

Kento Momota vs Anders Antonsen - 19–21, 21–15, 21–15

Group B

Chen Long vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting - 12–21, 11–21

Chou Tien-Chen vs Viktor Axelsen - 12–21, 21–12, 21–15

Women's Singles

Group A

Chen Yufei vs P. V. Sindhu - 20–22, 21–16, 21–12

Akane Yamaguchi vs He Bingjiao - 25–27, 21–10, 21–13

Group B

Nozomi Okuhara vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan - 21–12, 21–10

Ratchanok Intanon vs Tai Tzu-Ying -21–11, 18–21, 16–21

Men's Doubles

Group A

Takeshi Kamura / Keigo Sonoda vs Li Junhui / Liu Yuchen: 14–21, 21–12, 16–21

Marcus Gideon / Kevin Sukamuljo vs Hiroyuki Endo / Yuta Watanabe: 11–21, 21–14, 11–21

Group B

Lee Yang / Wang Chi-lin vs Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik: 22–20, 21–23, 21–14

Mohammad Ahsan / Hendra Setiawan vs Lu Ching-Yao / Yang Po-Han: 21–10, 15–21, 21–19

Women's Doubles

Group A

Yuki Fukushima / Sayaka Hirota vs Du Yue / Li Yinhui: 10–21, 24–22, 21–6

Chen Qingchen / Jia Yifan China vs Greysia Polii / Apriyani Rahayu: 17–21, 21–10, 21–16

Group B

Kim So-Yeong / Kong Hee-Yong vs Jongkolphan Kititharakul / Rawinda Prajongjai: 24–22, 21–12

Mayu Matsumoto / Wakana Nagahara vs Lee So-hee / Shin Seung-chan: 21–13, 16–21, 13–21

Mixed Doubles

Group A

Wang Yilü / Huang Dongping vs Seo Seung-Jae / Chae Yoo-Jung: 16–21, 21–12, 21–18

Dechapol Puavaranukroh / Sapsiree Taerattanachai vs Chan Peng Soon / Goh Liu Ying: 21–16, 28–26

Group B

Praveen Jordan / Melati Daeva Oktavianti vs Yuta Watanabe / Arisa Higashino: 15–21, 21–18, 15–21

Zheng Siwei / Huang Yaqiong vs Hafiz Faizal / Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja: 21–15, 20–22, 21–17