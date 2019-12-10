BWF World Tour Finals 2019: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

The BWF World Tour Finals 2019 are all set to begin from 11 December 2019 at the Tianhe Gymnasium in Guangzhou, China. The year end championships will feature the top eight players from all the categories fighting against each other for the title. PV Sindhu, defending women's single champion will be India's only participant at the season ending competitions this year.

The top eight players of the singles category and the top eight doubles pairs have been drafted into two groups of four each and will be playing three group matches against each other. The top two players from each group will move to the semifinals, playing cross over matches before the finals.

The eight men's singles participants are Kento Momota, Chou Tien-chen, Jonathan Christie, Chen Long, Viktor Axelsen, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, Anders Antonsen and Wang Tzu-wei. Defending men's singles champions Shi Yu Qi did not qualify for this year's edition. The world number on Momota, who was eaten by Yu Qi in last year's finals, would look for redemption this year.

In the women's singles, PV Sindhu will bee having a tough competition from world number one Chen Yufei, He Bingjiao and Akane Yamaguchi in the Group A. Sindhu will kick off her campaign against Yamaguchi. The Indian has a 10-6 win loss record against the Japanese. However, Yamaguchi has beaten Sindhu in their last two encounters in 2019, one of them coming in at the finals of the Indonesia Open 2019 in July.

The Hyderabad shuttler has a good 6-3 record against Yufei as well. In their last two encounters this year, Sindhu had registered wins in straight sets. He Bingjiao could be a little trouble for the Indian player as the Chinese player enjoys a 9-5 dominance over the Indian. It could be the group match that Sindhu might have to worry about.

Sindhu won the World Championships this year, becoming the first Indian to claim the title. However, she failed to win any other titles this year, and saw early losses from the BWF World Tour events. However, she had taken a break for almost a month to be in the best shape for the World Tour Finals.

Here is all you need to know about the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals

Tournament: 2019 BWF World Tour Finals

Category: World Tour Finals

Prize Money: US$1,500,000

Venue: Tianhe Gymnasium, Tianhe, Guangzhou, China

Dates: December 11 - December 15, 2019

Where to watch the matches in India?

The BWF World Tour Finals matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD from 08:00 IST.

Live Stream Details and Info for the matches

Live Stream will be available on Hotstar.com.