BWF World Tour Finals 2021, PV Sindhu vs Line Christophersen: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details, and more

The 2021 BWF World Tour Finals, which follows the Indonesia Masters and the Indonesia Open, will conclude a three-week badminton festival in Bali, Indonesia. The prestigious year-ending championships, scheduled to be held from December 1-5, will give the season's top eight shuttlers and pairs an opportunity to further assert their supremacy over their peers.

India will field their largest-ever contingent at the BWF World Tour Finals this year. Spearheaded by the resurgent Kidambi Srikanth, India will have two qualifiers in men's singles for the first time ever. Srikanth will be accompanied by India's youngest ever qualifier, Lakshya Sen.

In doubles, the men's pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and the women's combine of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy will make their debuts in the competition.

BAI Media @BAI_Media



Biggest pool ever of 🇮🇳 shuttlers at



Checkout the fixtures ⬇️



All the best guys! 💪



#IndiaontheRise

#Badminton

2021 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐄 😍Biggest pool ever of 🇮🇳 shuttlers at #WorldTourFinals , will take court for their first group stage encounters tomorrow in Bali 🔥Checkout the fixtures ⬇️All the best guys! 💪 #WorldTourFinals 2021 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐄 😍Biggest pool ever of 🇮🇳 shuttlers at #WorldTourFinals, will take court for their first group stage encounters tomorrow in Bali 🔥Checkout the fixtures ⬇️All the best guys! 💪#IndiaontheRise#Badminton#WorldTourFinals2021 https://t.co/7OGXWuplef

2018 champion PV Sindhu will feature in the women's singles. The 26-year-old has been placed in a relatively simple Group A along with the top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong, World No. 24 Yvonne Li and World No. 27 Line Christophersen.

The world champion will launch her bid for a second BWF World Tour Finals title on Wednesday against Christophersen. The two have faced off twice this year, with the Indian emerging victorious in straight games on both occasions.

Christophersen's last two outings in Bali have ended in disappointing first-round exits. Sindhu, on the other hand, will be entering this tournament in a rich vein of form. Buoyed by semifinal finishes in her last three tournaments, the World No. 7 will be keen to start off her campaign on a winning note and boost her chances of making the last four.

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Match details

Fixture: (3/4) PV Sindhu vs Line Christophersen

Head-to-head: PV Sindhu leads Line Christophersen 2-0 in the head-to-head. The Indian beat the Dane 21-19, 21-9 in their most recent meeting at the Yonex French Open in October this year.

Date: 1 December 2021

Time: 5:00 pm local time, 2:30 pm IST

Tournament: HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2021

Round: Women's singles - Group A

Venue: Bali, Indonesia

Category: Season-ending championships

Prize money: $1,500,000

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: TV schedule

The 2021 BWF World Tour Finals is being telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select 1 HD TV channels.

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Live streaming details

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The 2021 BWF World Tour Finals can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Edited by Arvind Sriram