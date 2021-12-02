BWF World Tour Finals 2021, PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details, and more

Having already qualified for the semifinals of the BWF World Tour Finals 2021, PV Sindhu will aim to finish the group stages unbeaten when she meets top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong in Bali on Friday, December 3.

The Indian shuttle queen, who made the semifinals in her last three tournaments, has brought the momentum to the season-ending championships this week. Sindhu has looked sharp in both her matches so far and seems determined to add a second title, having won the tournament in 2018.

The World No. 7 started her campaign with a 21-14, 21-16 demolition of the 27th-ranked Line Christophersen on Wednesday. Sindhu then followed it up with a 21-10, 21-13 thrashing of World No. 24 Yvonne Li.

With two strong wins, the two-time Olympic medalist has thrown the gauntlet to her challengers. The victories have put Sindhu at the top of the Group A standings, ahead of her next opponent, Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Pornpawee Chochuwong in action at the YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships

The two will square off in a battle for supremacy in their final group assignment. While Sindhu has already booked her last-four berth, a win against Chochuowong will help her maintain her top position in the group.

Besides, the Indian also has a score to settle with Chochuwong. The World No. 10 beat her in their last meeting in the semis of the All England Open, where an exhausted Sindhu hardly made any impact in the second game. The Indian eventually lost the match 17-21, 9-21.

This time, the world champion is better prepared both physically and mentally. Sindhu has had a couple of breezy wins this week and looks fresher of the two.

Chochuwong, on the other hand, had to eke out tight straight-game wins in her first two group matches. While the All England runner-up beat Yvonne Li 21-18, 21-18 on Wednesday, she had to work harder to overcome Line Christophersen 22-20, 23-21.

The difference in the minutes on court could just make a difference should the match go the distance.

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Match details

Fixture: (3/4) PV Sindhu vs (1) Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Head-to-head: PV Sindhu leads Pornpawee Chochuwong 4-2 in the head-to-head. The Thai beat the Indian 21-17, 21-9 in the semifinals of the All England Open earlier this year..

Date: 3 December 2021.

Time: 5:00 pm local time, 2:30 pm IST.

Tournament: HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2021.

Round: Women's singles - Group A.

Venue: Bali, Indonesia.

Category: Season-ending championships.

Prize money: $1,500,000.

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: TV schedule

The 2021 BWF World Tour Finals is being telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select 1 HD TV channels.

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Live streaming details

The 2021 BWF World Tour Finals can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

