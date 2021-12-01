×
BWF World Tour Finals 2021, PV Sindhu vs Yvonne Li: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details, and more

PV Sindhu in action at the Tokyo Olympics.
Sudeshna Banerjee
Modified Dec 01, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Preview

Having started her BWF World Tour Finals 2021 campaign with a straightforward victory, PV Sindhu will look to make it two in a row against Yvonne Li in Bali, Indonesia, on Thursday (December 2).

The 2018 champion brought the momentum from last week's Indonesia Open semifinals and looked sharp during her opening Group A face-off. Riding on her powerful strokes and compact defense, the two-time Olympic medalist completed a 21-14, 21-16 win against World No. 27 Line Christophersen.

The 38-minute win also helped the Indian top the Group A standings after the first day of matches, with top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong breathing down her neck.

Perfect start for @Pvsindhu1 at #BWFWorldTourFinals2021 💥Reigning world champion laid out fluent attack along with solid defence to comfortably take the first group stage clash 21-14, 21-16 against 🇩🇰's Line Christophersen 👊Keep going champ! 🔝👍#IndiaontheRise#Badminton https://t.co/TfxLi43Ycq

Next up for the World No. 7 is the 24th-ranked Yvonne Li, a player Sindhu beat just last week on her way to the Indonesia Open semifinals. The 21-12, 21-18 win at the same venue should give the Indian a lot of confidence ahead of their second meeting in as many weeks.

Li also didn't have the best of starts at the BWF World Tour Finals. Although she put up a spirited fight against World No. 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong, the Thai was too good in the closing stages of each game. Chochuwong ran out with a 21-18, 21-18 win.

With Sindhu and Li starting their challenge at the season-ending championships in completely contrasting fashion, the world champion looks poised to notch up her second win in a row at this tournament.

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Match details

Fixture: (3/4) PV Sindhu vs Yvonne Li.

Head-to-head: PV Sindhu leads Yvonne Li 1-0 in the head-to-head. The Indian beat the German 21-12, 21-18 as recently as last week at the Indonesia Open.

Date: 2 December 2021.

Time: 5:00 pm local time, 2:30 pm IST.

Tournament: HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2021.

Round: Women's singles - Group A.

Venue: Bali, Indonesia.

Category: Season-ending championships.

Prize money: $1,500,000.

Sindhu moves to quarters! ➡️PV Sindhu has advanced to the quarterfinals of the #IndonesiaOpen2021 with a dominant win over Germany's Yvonne Li.Score: 21-12, 21-18#badminton 🏸 https://t.co/UqvAVFyaoA

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: TV schedule

The 2021 BWF World Tour Finals is being telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select 1 HD TV channels.

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Live streaming details

The 2021 BWF World Tour Finals can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
