BWF World Tour Finals 2021, PV Sindhu vs Yvonne Li: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details, and more

Having started her BWF World Tour Finals 2021 campaign with a straightforward victory, PV Sindhu will look to make it two in a row against Yvonne Li in Bali, Indonesia, on Thursday (December 2).
The 2018 champion brought the momentum from last week's Indonesia Open semifinals and looked sharp during her opening Group A face-off. Riding on her powerful strokes and compact defense, the two-time Olympic medalist completed a 21-14, 21-16 win against World No. 27 Line Christophersen.
The 38-minute win also helped the Indian top the Group A standings after the first day of matches, with top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong breathing down her neck.
Next up for the World No. 7 is the 24th-ranked Yvonne Li, a player Sindhu beat just last week on her way to the Indonesia Open semifinals. The 21-12, 21-18 win at the same venue should give the Indian a lot of confidence ahead of their second meeting in as many weeks.
Li also didn't have the best of starts at the BWF World Tour Finals. Although she put up a spirited fight against World No. 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong, the Thai was too good in the closing stages of each game. Chochuwong ran out with a 21-18, 21-18 win.
With Sindhu and Li starting their challenge at the season-ending championships in completely contrasting fashion, the world champion looks poised to notch up her second win in a row at this tournament.
BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Match details
Fixture: (3/4) PV Sindhu vs Yvonne Li.
Head-to-head: PV Sindhu leads Yvonne Li 1-0 in the head-to-head. The Indian beat the German 21-12, 21-18 as recently as last week at the Indonesia Open.
Date: 2 December 2021.
Time: 5:00 pm local time, 2:30 pm IST.
Tournament: HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2021.
Round: Women's singles - Group A.
Venue: Bali, Indonesia.
Category: Season-ending championships.
Prize money: $1,500,000.
BWF World Tour Finals 2021: TV schedule
The 2021 BWF World Tour Finals is being telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select 1 HD TV channels.
BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Live streaming details
The 2021 BWF World Tour Finals can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.