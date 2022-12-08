BWF World Tour Finals 2022: HS Prannoy vs Lu Guang Zu preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Following a heartbreaking loss, World No. 12 HS Prannoy will look to bounce back against 17th-ranked Lu Guang Zu in his second round-robin match at the BWF World Tour Finals in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday.

After losing the first game against World No. 14 Kodai Naraoka, the Keralite rebounded only to ultimately come up short 12-21, 21-9, 17-21 in his opener on Wednesday. The loss has placed the Indian in the third position in Group A, with the first two spots being occupied by World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen and Naraoka.

Prannoy's next opponent, Guang Zu, is currently at the bottom of the table in this group, having succumbed to a 13-21, 11-21 defeat at the hands of world champion Axelsen.

HS Prannoy vs Lu Guang Zu: Head-to-head & prediction

Lu Guang Zu leads HS Prannoy 1-0 in the head-to-head. The Chinese came out on top 21-19, 20-22, 21-19 in a tight match at the French Open in October this year.

Having lost their opening encounters in Bangkok, both will be eager to secure a win when they cross swords on Thursday, making this a highly anticipated showdown.

Prannoy has come into this tournament on the back of his most consistent season that saw him finish as the runner-up at the Swiss Open and reach the last eight at the BWF World Championships, among others. Guang Zu's best performance of the season, meanwhile, came at the Australian Open in November, where he went down against compatriot Shi Yuqi in the final in three games.

Considering Prannoy's experience and his confident displays throughout the season, the third seed has a slight edge in his battle. However, he cannot afford to give away free points through net errors if he harbors any hopes of making the knockout stages.

HS Prannoy vs Lu Guang Zu: Date and time

HS Prannoy will take on Lu Guang Zu in his second round-robin match at the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 on Thursday. The match will be the sixth of the day on Court 2.

Date: December 8, 2022.

Time: Approx. 2.45 pm local time, 1.15 pm IST.

HS Prannoy vs Lu Guang Zu: Where to watch & live streaming details

The BWF World Tour Finals 2022 is being broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels from December 7. Matches can also be watched on Voot Select.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV in selected territories as well. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software here.

