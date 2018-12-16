BWF World Tour finals: PV Sindhu beats Okuhara to end the season on a high

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 22 // 16 Dec 2018, 13:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PV Sindhu defeated Okuhara to win their maiden BWF World Tour Finals title.

PV Sindhu defeated Nozomi Okuhara in the finals of BWF World Tour Finals 2018 played at Guangzhou, China on Sunday. It was an amazing performance by the Indian who held her nerves and won the match in two straight sets.

The first game saw PV Sindhu starting on an aggressive note taking an early 5-1 lead. Both players showed their fitness by playing long rallies. Sindhu made life tough for Okuhara and took an 11-6 lead at the interval.

After the interval, the Indian took 3 more points to lead 14-6 before Okuhara made a stunning comeback to reduce the gap to one point at 15-16 before levelling the scores at 16-16. Sindhu held her nerves and won the first set 21-19.

In the second game also, PV Sindhu started on a positive note taking an early 3-0 lead. The Indian continued to put pressure and took a 7-4 lead. Okuhara made a strong comeback to level the scores at 7-7. Both players again showed their fitness by playing long rallies. At the interval, PV Sindhu led 11-9. After the interval, it was a neck to neck to battle between these two top players. The Indian showed great composure and won the second set 21-17.

PV Sindhu became the first Indian shuttler to win the end of season championship. Saina Nehwal reached the finals of the end of year finals. Last year PV Sindhu reached the finals. It has been an amazing performance by PV Sindhu in BWF World Tour finals.

She defeated Akane Yamaguchi, Tai Tzu Ying and Biewen Zhang in the Group Stages. She then defeated Inatnon of Thailand in the semi-finals yesterday. PV Sindhu winning the BWF World Tour finals is the biggest moment of Indian badminton and Indian sports.

Advertisement