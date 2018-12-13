BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu stuns World number 1 Tai Tzu Ying in a thriller

PV Sindhu defeated Tai Tzu Ying

PV Sindhu stunned the World number 1 Tai Tzu Ying in her second Group A match of BWF World Tour finals played at Guangzhou, China on Thursday. It was an amazing performance by Sindhu who lost the first set and then came back strongly to win the next two sets.

In the first game, Tai Tzu Ying began on an aggressive note taking a 6-2 lead. PV Sindhu made a strong comeback to reduce the gap to 6-8 in favour of the World number 1 Tai Tzu Ying. At the interval, Tai led 11-7. After the interval, the World number 1 played brilliant shots and won the first set 21-14.

The second game saw PV Sindhu show much more aggression, putting a lot of pressure on her opponent. Sindhu, from 1-2 down, took a lead of 4-3. The 2 time World Championship silver medallist played aggressive strokes despite Tai Tzu Ying playing some brilliant drop shots. At the interval, PV Sindhu led 11-6.

After the interval, the World number 1 tried to make a comeback into the game but Sindhu showed her class and won the second set 21-16 to force the match into a decider.

Tai Tzu Ying began the 3rd game on a strong note, taking a 3-0 lead and continued to lead with aggressive stroke play.

At the interval, Tai Tzu Ying led 11-6. Following the break, PV Sindhu showed great courage and fight to reduce the gap to 11-12 in favour of Tai Tzu Ying.

The Indian then levelled the scores at 13-13 and took the lead following some aggressive stroke play. Sindhu made life tough for Tai Tzu Ying, eventually winning the third set 21-18.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 1 minute. It was an amazing performance by Sindhu who avenged her defeat from Asian Games 2018. With this win, PV Sindhu has won 2 out of 2 matches. She will face Zhang Biewen of USA in her third game tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, Sameer Verma won his first match, beating Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia.

