×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BWF World Tour Finals victory showcased both game and gamesmanship of PV Sindhu

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
317   //    16 Dec 2018, 13:56 IST

P V Sindhu
P V Sindhu

P V Sindhu’s first title win of 2018 has come at the fag end of a frustrating season where she played well enough to reach six finals, only to lose all of them. But this victory against world number five Nozomi Okuhara showcased not only Sindhu’s brilliant game, but also the required gamesmanship that is often required to win at the elite level. If anything, this can be a template that she can surely emulate in future, for more such success.

Sindhu may be, by nature, an aggressive player, but that aggression has generally been restricted to only her game. Unlike many of her contemporaries, she is not seen to be very vocal on court. She usually keeps her emotions to herself. That need not necessarily be a bad quality, but sometimes it pays to indulge in a little bit of gamesmanship, without violating any rules of the game.

There was an interesting anecdote narrated by Sindhu’s long-time coach Pullela Gopichand after Sindhu won India’s first ever badminton silver at Rio Olympic Games. He narrated how it took him a long time to instil in Sindhu a sense of aggression in body language, and not just the game.

She used to never shout on court, and Gopichand told her how she needed to do that too. Because, at a time and age when almost all her opponents at the elite level used to be noisy on the court, unless one does the same, the atmosphere can be unnerving for you. However, being quite docile on court, it was difficult for Sindhu to do that.

It is only when she realized that being vocal does not necessarily mean that one was disrespectful to one’s opponent, did she start becoming a little vocal on court, and it did help her game too. However, she has never become too noisy or vocal, like players such as Carolina Marin.

The other aspect of her game that is usually conspicuous by its absence is her lack of gamesmanship. There have been occasions when her opponents have done so to frustrate her. During the world championships final at Nanjing earlier this year, Carolina Marin had refused to change the shuttlecock, when Sindhu had asked for it.

It was Sindhu’s turn to do to Okuhara today what Marin had done to her then. At 9-11 in the second game today, Okuhara asked for a replacement of shuttlecock and Sindhu refused. This may be a small incident, but it shows how a little bit of gamesmanship does not hurt.

It was clear that Okuhara had asked for the change of shuttlecock to break Sindhu’s momentum. Because after the point was played, when Sindhu offered to change the cock, she refused. If she had asked for the change because of the condition of the shuttlecock, there was no reason for her not to change it a game after she had asked for it, because its condition surely would not have improved after a game!

It will not be an exaggeration to say that one of the biggest victories for Sindhu owed in no small measure to her superior tactical game, which included a bit of gamesmanship.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
BWF World Tour Finals 2018 P V Sindhu Nozomi Okuhara
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
BWF World Tour Finals 2018: PV Sindhu wins elusive gold 
RELATED STORY
BWF World Tour Finals 2018: Schedule of PV Sindhu and...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Tour Finals 2018: PV Sindhu becomes the first...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Tour finals: PV Sindhu makes winning start,...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Tour Finals 2018: PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara...
RELATED STORY
PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma get tough draw at BWF World Tour...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Tour Finals 2018: PV Sindhu wins against...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Tour Finals 2018: PV Sindhu enters final;...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Tour Finals 2018: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying,...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Tour Finals 2018: Improved netplay and defence...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us